Hospitals should not raise alarm on O2 shortage unnecessarily: Sisodia

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday urged hospitals in Delhi not to raise the alarm unnecessarily over oxygen shortage and appealed to the media to verify claims before reporting.

Such acts hamper efforts to provide help to hospitals that really need assistance, said Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for Covid-19 management in Delhi.

“This morning, I got an SOS call from a hospital that had 18 kilo litres of oxygen in stock,” he tweeted.

The hospital requires 4.8 kilo litres of oxygen a day and has a storage capacity of 21 kilo litres, meaning it still has three days of supply left, said the minister.

Citing another such incident, Sisodia said a small hospital raised the alarm over oxygen shortage, but it was later found that it had been given 30 cylinders, of which 20 were still to be used.

“I request hospitals not to raise alarm unnecessarily. Such acts hamper efforts to provide assistance to hospitals that really need help. The media should cross-check before reporting such cases,” he added.

