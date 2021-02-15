IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Housing Scheme 2021: Applications close Feb 16
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Housing Scheme 2021: Applications close Feb 16

For its 1,354 flats put on sale under Housing Scheme 2021, mostly in the high income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) categories, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received 26,365 applications so far
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:34 PM IST

For its 1,354 flats put on sale under Housing Scheme 2021, mostly in the high income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) categories, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received 26,365 applications so far.

The DDA plans to hold the draw of lots on March 3 and the last date to apply is February 16.

A senior DDA official said on condition of anonymity, “We have received 26,365 applications and 15,103 applicants have already made the payment.”

The DDA has received over 6,000 applications along with payment for its 1,011 HIG and MIG category flats. A total of 254 HIG flats are located in Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Rohini and Dwarka. Apart from that, there are 757 two- and three-bedroom MIG flats located in Dwarka, Rohini, Vasant Kunj, Jahangirpuri and Madipur.

It is after nearly a decade that MIG flats in such large numbers have been put on sale in Dwarka, DDA officials said.

Apart from the location of these flats, the quality of construction, facilities at the housing complex, two parking slots per flat (in HIG complexes) are a few of the reasons why people are keen on applying for these flats, DDA officials said.

Despite the slump in the real estate market, DDA officials are optimistic that 254 HIG flats in Jasola will find many takers. The HIG flats (87.9 square metres (sqm) to 177.3 square metres) are priced between 69.62 lakh to 2.14 crore. “These are spacious flats, located on the Delhi-Noida border and well-connected with the rest of the city via the Metro and other public transport systems. There is a dual piping system as the complex has its own sewage treatment plant. The most important thing is that each flat has two parking slots. The 2.14 crore cost is as per the market rate,” said the official quoted above.

Spread over 64.04 sqm to 129.98 sqm, the cost of MIG flats varies between 40.64 lakh and 1.24 crore. Of the 757 flats, 711 are located in Dwarka Sub-City—a planned residential area being developed by the DDA. There are 291 flats for the economically weaker section and 52 in the lower income group category in Dwarka and Rohini.

Officials said applications, payments, and possession letters will be processed online.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Disha Ravi’s arrest an ‘unprecedented attack on democracy’: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:35 PM IST
: A day after Bengaluru-based green activist Disha Ravi, 22, was sent to police custody for five days for allegedly editing and sharing on social media an online “toolkit” related to the farmers’ protests, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called the arrest “an unprecedented attack on democracy”
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Housing Scheme 2021: Applications close Feb 16

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:34 PM IST
For its 1,354 flats put on sale under Housing Scheme 2021, mostly in the high income group (HIG) and middle-income group (MIG) categories, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has received 26,365 applications so far
READ FULL STORY
Close
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

AAP govt to observe first anniversary of its third term on Tuesday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:20 PM IST
Party convener Arvind Kejriwal took oath of chief minister for the third term on February 16, days before massive communal violence broke out in northeast Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Police personnel set up barricades at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI02_05_2021_000327A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Police personnel set up barricades at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)(PTI02_05_2021_000327A)(PTI)
delhi news

As law and order situation improves in Delhi, CRPF withdraws nodal officers

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:02 PM IST
Recently, the ministry of home affairs had extended deployment of 31 Central Reserve Police Force companies including 16 Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies for Delhi-NCR, in view of farmers' protests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Delhi Gymkhana Club. (HT archive)
The Delhi Gymkhana Club. (HT archive)
delhi news

Delhi Gymkhana to get govt administrator, rules NCLAT

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:12 PM IST
The NCLAT had also said that the Delhi Gymkhana club, which is in the midst of a takeover battle with the Centre, will not be allowed to make any “new policy decisions, appoint new members and/or begin new constructions”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
delhi news

Delhi: 3 arrested for duping Kejriwal’s daughter of 34,000 in e-commerce fraud

By Shiv Sunny
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:33 PM IST
While one of the arrested men allegedly made the call to Kejriwal’s daughter, another would open bank accounts using fake address proofs, and the third would offer his bank account for a commission to receive the money
READ FULL STORY
Close
A glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand over a week ago. (PTI)
A glacier burst in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand over a week ago. (PTI)
delhi news

Uttarakhand glacier burst: Water supply in parts of Delhi likely to be hit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Raghav Chadha, vice-chairperson of Delhi Jal Board, on Sunday, had advised citizens to use water judiciously as the supply will remain affected
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vehicles ply amid a dense layer of smog at Rajpath, in New Delhi. The AQI in the national Capital has stayed in the very poor category despite improving slightly. (File photo)
Vehicles ply amid a dense layer of smog at Rajpath, in New Delhi. The AQI in the national Capital has stayed in the very poor category despite improving slightly. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi AQI improves marginally, stays in very poor category

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:23 AM IST
Delhi woke up to a foggy morning as forecast by India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature is likely to be at 10°C while maximum temperature is predicted to be at 29°C
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers hold a candle march on the 2nd anniversary of Pulwama terror attack at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near New Delhi, India, on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Farmers hold a candle march on the 2nd anniversary of Pulwama terror attack at Ghazipur (Delhi-UP border) during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, near New Delhi, India, on Sunday. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders shut, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:20 AM IST
The Noida to Delhi carriageway has been closed since the protesters began their demonstration there. The Delhi to Noida carriageway is open
READ FULL STORY
Close
People fill their empty containers with water using lengths of hose pipe from a Delhi Jal Board tanker. (Burhaan Kinu/HT File Photo )
People fill their empty containers with water using lengths of hose pipe from a Delhi Jal Board tanker. (Burhaan Kinu/HT File Photo )
delhi news

Water supply in parts of Delhi likely to be hit due to Uttarakhand glacier burst

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:11 AM IST
In a series of tweets, Chadha urged residents to use water judiciously as two of Delhi's water treatment plants were not operating at their full capacity following the disruptions due to Uttarakhand calamity.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Metro now plans to make the QR code system available on its nine corridors, spread over 314 kilometres, and 245 stations by 2022.(AP)
The Metro now plans to make the QR code system available on its nine corridors, spread over 314 kilometres, and 245 stations by 2022.(AP)
delhi news

Delhi Metro to go contactless as DMRC pushes for QR code, RuPay-based ticketing

By Risha Chitlangia, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Currently, the QR code-based ticketing system is available only on Delhi Metro’s airport express line. The tickets on the airport express line are issued using a mobile application and the commuters have to scan the QR code ticket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In May last year, HT had reported that the pass percentage in class 9 had gone up from 58.6% in the previous academic session to 64.5%. For class 11, this number went from 84.8% to 96.2%.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
In May last year, HT had reported that the pass percentage in class 9 had gone up from 58.6% in the previous academic session to 64.5%. For class 11, this number went from 84.8% to 96.2%.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
delhi news

Delhi govt schools to focus on weak Class 10, 12 students

By Kainat Sarfaraz
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:36 AM IST
Last year following the Covid-19 lockdown, the Delhi government had devised a one-time revised promotion policy for students of class 9 and 11 where students were promoted using grace marks and assignments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The matter was reported on Saturday when one of the students, a resident of the same neighbourhood, returned home with the injection after telling the suspect that he would take it from a doctor known to his parents.(Representational)
The matter was reported on Saturday when one of the students, a resident of the same neighbourhood, returned home with the injection after telling the suspect that he would take it from a doctor known to his parents.(Representational)
delhi news

Man nabbed for giving saline jabs to students

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:16 AM IST
The suspect has been detained for “detailed investigation” and booked under section 336 of the IPC for acts endangering human life or personal safety of others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Food trucks have been a hit in NCR, and restaurateurs are expecting them to get good response in Delhi as well. (File Photo: Ravi Choudhary/HT (For representational purposes only))
Food trucks have been a hit in NCR, and restaurateurs are expecting them to get good response in Delhi as well. (File Photo: Ravi Choudhary/HT (For representational purposes only))
delhi news

Food trucks need prep to roll in Delhi: Get set for meals on wheels

By Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 03:10 AM IST
Delhiites may soon be able to indulge in different cuisines — from Asian and Lebanese to regional favourites — at a food truck, without having to drive down to NCR! According to recent reports, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation will soon issue licences for food trucks and carts, bringing back the world of meals on wheels to the Capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gali Badliyan is a part of Gali Chooriwallan street, a kind of long winding alley.
Gali Badliyan is a part of Gali Chooriwallan street, a kind of long winding alley.
delhi news

Delhiwale: Capital’s most beautiful door, perhaps

By Mayank Austen Soofi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Finding a thing of beauty in a Walled City street
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP