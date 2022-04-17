HTCityCheers23: 23 spots for the #heritagefeels

New Delhi

1. National Rail Museum: From Fanaa (2006) to Ki & Ka (2016), a number of Bollywood films have been shot against the backdrop of picturesque engines and vintage train coaches at this museum.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I would steer the railway engines, push all the levers and gears. Visits during my early years moulded me to understand the world with stories,” says Sachin Bansal, Heritage walk conductor.

Location: Service road, Chanakyapuri

2. Red Fort Archeological Museum: “It is probably the only site in India where everyone, from Vasudev Balwant Phadke to Guru Ram Singh, is listed under one roof. It shows how Indians were united against the British, irrespective of caste, creed,” shares author-historian Vikramjit Singh Rooprai.

Location: Mumtaz Mahal, Red Fort, Chandni Chowk

3. Tribal museum: Delve deep into the life and culture of tribals (aboriginals) with intriguing artefacts such as masks, stone tools, ropes and drums or nagaras, jewellery, textiles, musical instruments, dancing sticks, metal-tipped arrows, along with life-size.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Location: Thakkar Bapa Smarak Sadan, Jhandewalan

4.. National Museum: Inaugurated on August 15, 1949, the National Museum has over 2,00,000 objects of diverse nature. Watch out for augmented reality-based experiential created for Ajanta Caves, 1,000 Buddhas’ artwork from Dunhuang complex, 22 Tibetan thangka paintings, and much more.

Location:Janpath Road, Rajpath Area, Central Secretariat

5. Gallery of Musical Instruments: Immerse yourself in music, with instruments such as Ravanhatha (played with a bow), Kangling (flute from Ladakh), Bakak Ding Dong (a bamboo instrument used in ‘Nak-Cheng renie’ dance of West Bengal.

Location: Rabindra Bhavan, Sangeet Natak Akademi

6.. National Crafts Museum & Hastkala Academy: Baluchar and Jamdaani sarees, Ikat fabric of Odisha, phulkari, traditional artifacts — there’s lot to explore here. “When I was studying at College of Art, I’d often visit. We’d have nice chai, enjoy the folk dances and explore the stalls,” says Kanchan Chander, a Delhi-based artist.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Demonstrating the evolution of Charkha are 14 vintage models, from kapaas to yarn and Khadi cloth, at the Charkha Museum.

7.. Charkha Museum: A 26-feet (about 8 metres) long and 13-feet (about 4 metres) high Charkha, weighing around 5 tonnes, stands weather proof to greet Delhiites in the park above Palika Bazaar parking. Demonstrating the evolution of Charkha are 14 vintage models, from kapaas to yarn and Khadi cloth.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Location: Palika Bazaar, Connaught Place

8.. Heritage Transport Museum: 940 wood-bodied tram acquired from Calcutta Tramways, has been restored here. What’s new? A 4D simulator ride for visitors, a Rolls Royce and some rare cars. The museum also hosts exhibitions from time to time.

Location: Tauru, Haryana

8.. Bhai Mati Das Museum: Be sure to be left inspired at this museum showcasing the rich history of Sikhism, and dedicated to the Sikh martyrs Mati Das and Sati Das, through equisite paintings, and exhibits on their contribution in the Indian freedom struggle.

Location: Chandni Chowk, Delhi

10. Indian Air Force Museum: A must visit for aviation enthusiasts, this museum houses a vast collection of armoury and aeroplanes narrating the illustrious history of Indian Air Force. “It’s a lesser known museum but one must visit to admire the engineering design.However the most exciting part is when they let you have the emergency landing experience.Its thrilling and nerve wrecking at the same time. When I last took my children there it was nostalgia as it reminds me of the young care fee days and being a little girl again,” shares Nitima Arora, a Delhi-based teacher.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Location: Palam, Delhi Cantonment

11. International Museum of Toilets: Roman emperors used to have toilet pots made of gold, silver. Know developments relating to technology, toilet-related social customs, etiquette, etc.

Location: Sulabh Bhawan, Palam Dabri Marg

12. Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya: Formerly known as Nehru Memorial Museum and Library, this newly-revamped museum showcases the life and times of Jawahar Lal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India, as well as those of his successors, too.

Location: Teen Murti House, Teen Murti Marg

Catch 3D theatre that screens the film Mere Ek Kadam Se, based on the role of Mahatma Gandhi in India’s freedom struggle at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex. (Photo: Raj K Raj/HT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

13. Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum Complex: President’s car, replica of President’s study room and what not encompasses this complex. A 3D theatre screens the film Mere Ek Kadam Se, based on the role of Mahatma Gandhi in India’s freedom struggle.

“As a regular to the Rashtrapati Bhavan museum, my favourite exhibits are those connected to the original fittings and furnishings of Viceroy’s House,”says author Swapna Liddle.

Location: Talkatora Road, Delhi

14. Ghalib Museum: Dedicated to 18th century Urdu and Persian poet Mirza Ghalib, the museum is a poetry lover’s paradise. Exhibits include photographs of Ghalib’s residence, his food habits, coins, seals and postage stamps. Paintings of renowned artists MF Husain, Satish Gujral and Anis Farooqui are some of the main attractions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Location: Plot No-16, Nizammudin West

15. Sanskriti Museum of Everyday Art: Transporting visitors to the bygone era, the museum is home to sacred images, rituals and mendicants accessories, lamps and incense burners, artefacts used in writing and other miscellaneous objects.

Location: Anandagram, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, Aya Nagar

16. Shankar’s International Doll’s Museum: This doll wonderland showcases 6,000 dolls from 85 countries, whereas the Indian exhibit has 500 dolls dressed in costumes worn from across India.

Ramit Mitra, who works in the field of heritage education, says: “My earliest memories are about going there pretty frequently since the BC Roy Children’s Library was also in the same building. So, during summer vacations I would spend time there with friends of my neighbourhood.And the Dolls museum gave me a very basic exposure at a TV wasn’t very common in our houses even in the late 1980s.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Location: Nehru House, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg

17. National Philatelic Museum: Fans of stamp collection, here’s one that includes the first stamp issued in India by the Sindh Dak (1854) as well as stamps issued pre-Independence by rulers of India’s princely states.

Location: Dak Bhavan, Sardar Patel Chowk, Sansad Marg,

18. Delhi Metro Museum: This one-of-a-kind museum features working models of trains, tunnel boring machines and an LED screen showcasing informative films on metro. It also hosts storytelling sessions and workshops for children.

Location: Patel Chowk Metro station

19. Museo Camera, Gurugram: With photographs from more than 3,000 cameras collected over 30 years, your one visit to the museum would make you wanna go, ‘click, click, click’. Dinesh Khanna, a photographer, says: “I love the chance to see the works of so many talented photographers in the shows and also to meet eager students wanting to learn more about photography and how to improve their images. Among the camera collection, the ones that really inspire me are the large format camera as they remind of the time I did assignments with them and also the charm of ‘slow photography’ which they inculcated in photographers of my generation.”

Location: Sector 28, Gurugram

20. Supreme Court Museum: If you want to understand the nation’s judicial heritage, this is your place to be. Rare objects, artefacts, manuscripts, old documents, files, photographs depicting our legal heritage and growth of our Justice Delivery System are on display here.

Location: Supreme Court, Mandi House

22. National Police Museum: One visit to the museum and you’re sure to return inspired by stories of bravery exuded by police personnel. This place honours officers from all CPOs, CAPFs and State Police, who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty for national security. Also get to know their contribution to Indian sports.

Location: Shantipath, Chanakyapuri

23. National Children’s Museum: From toys and dolls belonging to different countries to stone, bronze objects and jewellery, an enriching experience is in store for the young and the old.

Location: Bal Bhawan, Mandi House

Author Tweets @Nainarora8

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON