‘I caught the petals’: Children soak in the spirit at PM’s I-Day Red Fort event

The high energy during the Prime Minister’s address at the Red Fort was accompanied by a light drizzle and overcast skies on Thursday, when people from all over the country arrived in the national capital to celebrate the 79th Independence Day. Scores of people holding the national flags eagerly entered the Fort area as early as 5.30am to watch Narendra Modi deliver his annual address. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with children at the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day on Friday. (HT Photo)

“We have wanted to attend for a long time. Last year, we had come all the way here but got late and were denied entry. So this time we are very excited to attend,” said 26-year-old Moham Sharma from Najafgarh, as he hurriedly walked towards the entry gates.

The front face of the Red Fort was adorned with saffron, green, white, and blue flowers forming the Tricolour. Light rain started when Modi arrived, and the attendees put on the raincoats provided by the government, and craned their necks to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Wearing a saffron turban and a matching saffron sleeveless jacket paired with a white kurta set, Modi arrived at 7.30am, and was met with massive applause from the crowd as he saluted the army chief and walked towards the Fort. This was followed by the flag hoisting ceremony, after which the national anthem was played. The crowd stood in rapt attention as a 21-gun salute was fired.

Then, two Air Force helicopters flew above, showering the audience with flower petals, drawing cheers and clapping from the audience as children in the crowd ran around trying to catch the petals.

“What they did with the flowers was a really nice moment. I also caught some of the petals, and will take them with me,” said 17-year-old Vishvajeet Vinod with a large smile on his face. He and many other school children were invited to the event by the government. “It was my first time here, and I really liked everything. I wish I can come next year as well,” he said.

Modi concluded his speech at 9.30am. The experience was an unforgettable one for many other children at the event, who excitedly repeated the PM’s words to their parents, waving the flag to chants of “Vande Matram”, and were enamored by the tri-coloured balloons released at the end of the speech

“She was extremely excited to come here. Usually we have to wake her up in the mornings, but today she woke up herself and was ready to go,” said Runki Mandal, 32, talking about her 7-year-old daughter Suruchi.

Among the invitees to the event were people with notable contributions to different fields, yoga volunteers, best-performing farmers, and people who have benefitted from the various schemes launched by the government. One such group comprised of the authors who were a part of the Prime Minister YUVA author mentorship programme. “I was really excited last night. My favourite moments were the flag hoisting and the national anthem – I’m glad I could come because the feeling of being here in person and listening to the anthem was incredible,” said Deepshika, whose book was published under the scheme.

Many National Cadet Corps (NCC) members also attended the event. “It was such a unique and unbelievable experience, I did not think that my friends and I would shake hands and talk with the Prime Minister,” said 14-year old NCC volunteer Srishti Shah.

“This was a very new and mesmerizing experience for me, and I felt very proud of myself because I think I might be the first person from my village to attend this event,” said 18-year-old NCC member Prabalpreet Singh from Chopra village in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district. Currently studying in Delhi University’s Hansraj college, he is eager to return next year. “I hope I can come again next year as an NCC member in the march past, or hopefully, in four years, as an army officer,” he said.