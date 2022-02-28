IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Winners Announced at KOO Connections 2022

The IIMC Alumni Association announced winners of the 6th IFFCO IIMCAA Awards at annual meet– KOO Connections 2022, held at IIMC HQ in Delhi on Sunday night. The awards were given in 8 categories including Reporting, Advertising and PR & Communications.

Veteran journalists Chitra Subramaniam Duella, Madhuker Upadhyay, celebrated Bharatanatyam dancer Padmashree Geeta Chandran, Rahul Sharma and Partha Ghosh were conferred with Lifetime Achievement Awards while Saurabh Dwivedi was declared with ‘Alumni of the Year’.

Srishti Jaiswal won highest winning amount of INR 1,00,000 for Agricultural Reporting while other winners received INR 50,000 each. Krishna N Das won ‘Journalist of the Year (Publishing)’, Ajatika Singh won ‘Journalist of the Year (Broadcasting)’, Etikala Bhavani won Indian Lanuguage Reporter of the Year- Publishing, Jyotismita Nayak won Indian Lanuguage Reporter of the Year- Broadcasting, Kaushal Lakhotia won ‘Producer of the Year’, Vipin Dhyani won ‘AD Person of the Year’ and Muni Shankar Pandey won ‘PR Person of the Year’ award. Event also felicitated Golden Jubilee Alumni Batch (1971-72) and Silver Jubilee Alumni Batch (1996-97).

Professor Sanjay Dwivedi, IIMC DG, said histoy of Indian Journalism is incomplete without the students of IIMC who have made a global mark and made institute proud. IIMCAA President Kalyan Ranjan chaired the event, addressed by Rajender Kataria, Brajesh Kumar Singh; Samudra Gupta Kashyap, Simrat Gulati, Nitin Mantri; Nitin Pradhan, Supriya Prasad; Kitty Mukherjee, Sadhna Arya and Badri Nath.

The national meet of KOO Connections 2022 in Delhi will be followed by chapter-level meets in other major cities in India and abroad - including Mumbai, Bhubaneswar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, Singapore, Dhaka and Kathmandu– over the next few months.

IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 winners:

1. Lifetime Achievement Award – Chitra Subramaniam

2. Lifetime Achievement Award – Madhukar Upadhyay

3. Lifetime Achievement Award – Geeta Chandran

4. Lifetime Achievement Award – Rahul Sharma

5. Lifetime Achievement Award – Partha Ghosh

6. Alumni of the Year – Saurabh Dwivedi

7. Public Service – Amit Kumar

8. Connecting Alumni of the Year – Shyam Meera Singh

9. Connecting Alumni of the Year – Abhinav Pandey

10. Connecting Chapter of the Year – Karnataka Chapter

11. Connecting Group of the Year – Batch 1994-95

12. Agriculture Reporting – Shrishti Jaswal

13. Journalist of the Year (Publishing) – Krishna N Das

14. Journalist of the Year (Broadcasting) – Ajatika Singh

15. Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Publishing) – Etikala Bhavani

16. Indian Language Reporter of the Year (Broadcasting) – Jyotismita Nayak

17. Producer of the Year (Broadcasting) – Kaushal Lakhotia

18. PR Person of the Year – Muni Shankar

19. AD Person of the Year – Vipin Dhyani

IFFCO IIMCAA Awards 2022 Jury Special Mention:

1. Agriculture Reporting – Rashmi Mishra & Shashwata Kundu Choudhury

2. Agriculture Reporting – Ayushi Jindal

3. Journalist of the Year (Publishing) – Shubhajit Roy

4. Journalist of the Year (Publishing) – Sharda Lahangir

5. Journalist of the Year (Publishing) – Sundresha Subramanian

6. Journalist of the Year (Broadcasting) – Tej Bahadur Singh

7. PR Person of the Year – Abhimanyu Kumar

