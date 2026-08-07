New Delhi: After nearly two years, the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS) – Delhi government’s dedicated hospital for neurosciences and mental health – will provide crucial Computed Tomography (CT) scan services, as the hospital has procured a machine.

Photo for representation (Getty Images)

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According to officials aware of the matter, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will inaugurate the relaunch of the services, likely next week.

The hospital in Dilshad Garden used to provide CT scan services before the machine broke down in 2024.

In September 2025, Gupta conducted a surprise inspection at the hospital and found no MRI or CT scan machines. Calling the lapse “shocking”, Gupta announced a complete overhaul of the hospital with a new building with a large outpatient block and modern diagnostic tools.

However, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) services are still unavailable at the hospital.

“The hospital last had an MRI machine around 2012, however, there was CT scan machine, that stopped working around 2024 after reaching its end of life. Now, we will soon resume CT scan services. We have been given approval for getting Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for MRI services, following witch soon services for MRI will also start at the hospital,” a hospital official said, who did not wish to be named.

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{{^usCountry}} Established in 1993, IBHAS serves a significant number of neurology patients, with outpatient registrations exceeding 30,000 annually, according to the hospital data. The hospital serves a diverse patient base, primarily from Delhi and its neighbouring states, with a significant number of patients from economically weaker sections. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Established in 1993, IBHAS serves a significant number of neurology patients, with outpatient registrations exceeding 30,000 annually, according to the hospital data. The hospital serves a diverse patient base, primarily from Delhi and its neighbouring states, with a significant number of patients from economically weaker sections. {{/usCountry}}

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“Neurology basically deals with the brain and spine, and we often require MRI and CT scans, which are quite basic investigations. The most common cases at the hospital are brain stroke, followed by epilepsy and seizures. In both cases, CT scans and MRIs are fundamental not only for diagnosis but also for treatment purposes at the earliest,” explained an IBHAS doctor.

Due to the non-availability of these diagnostic tests at the institute, patients have to be either referred to other city hospitals or asked to get the tests done at private diagnostic centres, bearing out-of-pocket expenses.