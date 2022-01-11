Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IIT-B professor Rangan Banerjee named new IIT-Delhi director

Rangan Banerjee, a professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay, was appointed the new director of the IIT-Delhi on Monday.

V Ramgopal Rao, the incumbent IIT-Delhi director, announced the development on Monday and tweeted, “I am happy to inform you that Prof. Rangan Banerjee from the Department of Energy Sciences & Engineering, IIT Bombay has been appointed as the next Director of IIT Delhi. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Prof. Banerjee.”

Officials at the ministry of education confirmed Banerjee’s appointment. “Banerjee’s name has been cleared as the next IIT-Delhi director. A notification in this regard will be issued on Tuesday,” said an official who asked not to be named.

Banerjee holds a PhD in mechanical engineering from IIT-Bombay. He is a Forbes Marshall Chair Professor in the Department of Energy Science and Engineering at the institute.

The search-cum-selection committee last September shortlisted three names for the top post at the IIT Delhi. Besides Banerjee, JNU vice chancellor Jagadesh Kumar and Santosh Kapuria, a professor at IIT-Delhi, were the other two contenders of the post.

