IIT-D extends suicide probe committee deadline by 2 weeks

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has extended the earlier two-week deadline for a five-member committee constituted to probe the circumstances surrounding the death by suicide of a 31-year-old MSc student. In an internal communication to students and faculty, the institute said the committee, headed by retired Delhi High Court judge Justice Mukta Gupta, will submit its report by the September 30.

On August 22, an MSc Physics student at IIT Delhi allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex.

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“Based on the request from the committee, the director has accorded his approval for the extension of the tenure of the external inquiry committee up to 30th September 2026 for completion of the enquiry proceedings and submission of its report,” email sent by IIT-Delhi registrar Atul Vyas dated September 14 stated.

On August 22, an MSc Physics student at IIT Delhi allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of the Lecture Hall Complex. The incident triggered a week-long campus protest, with students demanding the resignation of the dean and associate deans of the Students’ Welfare Office, an independent probe into alleged institutional lapses, ₹1 crore in compensation for the deceased’s family, and an assurance that no action would be taken against students who participated in the protest.

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{{^usCountry}} The institute formed a committee on August 25, which was later reconstituted on August 27 with the appointment of Justice Mukta Gupta as its new chairperson and a two-week deadline to submit its report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The institute formed a committee on August 25, which was later reconstituted on August 27 with the appointment of Justice Mukta Gupta as its new chairperson and a two-week deadline to submit its report. {{/usCountry}}