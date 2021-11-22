Illegal trade on social media: Rajasthan man held for selling weapons online

The special cell of Delhi Police has busted a criminal operation, and arrested a 38-year-old man who was selling illegal weapons over social media platforms, officers privy to the investigation said on Sunday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police identified the arrested accused as Hitesh Rajput, a resident of Jodhpur in Rajasthan. The investigators said that the police, during monitoring of suspected handles on social media, found that some people were posting about sale of illegal arms. The posts had photographs and videos of weapons, and ammunition, they said.

One of the prominent groups among these was running the name of Lawrence Bishnoi, a notorious gangster in Delhi. The police registered a case under the relevant sections of the law and launched a formal investigation.

“During investigation, profiles related to Lawrence Bishnoi were searched, and it was found that Rajput has a separate profile, and was also offering illegal firearms for sale. Through technical surveillance, the active profiles of Rajput were identified and contacted him, evincing interest in buying the weapons. The police team finalized a deal with the accused after he shared videos of the weapons. An undisclosed sum of money was also deposited in a bank account as advance,” said DCP (Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations) KPS Malhotra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The remaining amout, it was decided, will be given by hand. Rajput was apprehended on Tuesday from Manesar in Haryana when he came to receive the remaining amount.

DCP Malhotra said Rajput is suspected to have connections with anti-national elements in Pakistan. Rajput has a criminal record, and he has served timein various jails of Rajasthan, the DCP said.

He added that Rajput also used to dupe local criminals of money by fixing fraud deals.