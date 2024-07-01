IMD forecasts yet another wet week for Delhi, heavy rainfall likely today

Delhi is likely to experience yet another wet week, as an ‘orange’ alert for heavy rainfall in place for the national capital from Monday until Wednesday. This is expected to drop the maximum temperature by around 7-8°C during this period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast. People ride a scooty during rain in New Delhi on June 29. (PTI Photo)

Safdarjung, representative of Delhi’s weather, recorded zero rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Monday. Though forecasts of moderate to heavy rain were in place for Sunday, weather experts said the monsoon trough did not move towards Delhi, instead keeping humidity high.

Overcast skies are expected in Delhi on Monday, with heavy rainfall likely to be recorded across the capital, the IMD has forecast.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall is likely till Wednesday. From Thursday until Saturday, we will again see a reduction in rain intensity,” the IMD said.

The IMD classifies rainfall as ‘light’ when it is between 2.5mm and 15.5mm; as ‘moderate’ when it is between 15.6mm and 64.4mm; as ‘heavy’ when it is between 64.5mm and 115.5mm and as ‘very heavy’ when over 115.5mm in a 24-hour window.

Delhi’s minimum temperature was recorded at 28.4°C on Monday, a notch above normal. It was 27°C on Sunday. The maximum is forecast to hover around 33°C today, as opposed to 37.1°C a day earlier.

The city ended June with 243.3mm of monthly rainfall, its highest since 1936 when 415.8mm was recorded. The normal monthly average for rainfall in July is 209.7mm.