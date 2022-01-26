In a first, Delhi Police wings builds security infra for R-Day parade, tableaux

New Delhi: The physical security infrastructure for the Republic Day parade and tableaux this year was built by the Delhi Police’s own engineering wing, the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Ltd (DPHCL), for the first time, said police officials aware of the development. Until last year, the security infrastructure, such as building fences, boundaries and erecting watch towers, was built by the Public Works Department (PWD).

Delhi police officers said that the force will use its own engineering wing to build the security infrastructure for the Independence Day celebrations too. The housing corporation, which has been in existence for more than a decade, is otherwise primarily involved in construction and maintenance of police buildings.

The Capital was put on high alert as just weeks ago, an improvised explosive device (IED), made of RDX and ammonium nitrate, was found outside the Ghazipur flower market. It was diffused through a controlled explosion by experts from the National Security Guard (NSG). Coupled with an explosion inside a court in Ludhiana last month and recovery of RDX in Punjab’s Gurdaspur five days ago, the Delhi Police was forced to take up extra security measures.

At least 27,000 police personnel were posted for the Republic Day security arrangement apart from personnel from the paramilitary forces.

Special commissioner of police Jaspal Singh, who is also the managing director of the police’s housing corporation, said, “Since the work was of sensitive nature and had a direct correlation with the security of the route and that of tableaux, a high degree of planning and meticulous execution was required. The task was entrusted for the first time to DPHCL. The arrangements included the barricading and fencing of around 6km on either side of the road on Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg (ITO to Jama Masjid), provisioning of 14 watch towers for commandos to overlook the route security, and provisioning of sand bags.”

The engineers also placed water pumps at five low–lying areas along the parade route.

Special commissioner Singh said that the pumps were placed to remove water in case of rain, along with a maintenance vehicle manned by 10 workers.

“In the future, the corporaton will undertake similar security infrastructure work,” added Singh.

