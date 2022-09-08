In letter, Delhi L-G asks CM to release ₹388 crore ‘due’ to city civic body
With his letter, VK Saxena has for the first time waded into the controversy over alleged shortfall of funds released to the three corporations (the bodies were unified earlier this year), over which the AAP-led Delhi government and BJP-led MCDs have been at loggerheads.
Delhi lieutenant governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has written to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, requesting him to release ₹383.74 crore reportedly due to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), adding that these funds have been “unfairly withheld” over a two-year period -- 2020-21 and 2021-22. “In the larger interest of citizens of Delhi, I request you to ensure that ₹383.74 crore is made available to the MCD at the earliest,” the communication dated September 6 said.
The Delhi government did not respond to calls and messages seeking comment on the matter.
In his letter, Saxena said that the funds are essentially required for the operation and development of infrastructure related to schools, hospitals, dispensaries, roads, footpaths etc which impact the daily life of the citizens of Delhi. “It need not be emphasised that the above budget estimates were voted and approved by the Delhi legislative assembly and was incumbent upon the urban development department to timely release the funds to MCD. It was not done despite several requests and due to non-release of funds the provision of various public services by MCD is being adversely impacted causing inconvenience to the citizens of Delhi,” Saxena said.
The BJP has previously alleged that ₹13,000 crore has been withheld from Delhi’s corporations by the AAP government as per the recommendation of the 3rd, 4th and 5th Delhi Finance Commission recommendations. In December 2020, all three mayors, standing committee chairpersons and key civic functionaries had carried out a dharna outside the CM’s residence to demand that funds be released. However, the AAP government has maintained that no dues were pending.
Foodgrains transportation scam: Court reserves order on Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s bail plea for Sept 9
A local court on Wednesday, after hearing the bail plea of former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu who was booked by the state vigilance bureau in the alleged ₹2,000 crore food grains transportation tenders scam, reserved the order for September 9. Ashu, who is currently in Patiala jail following the judicial remand, had submitted a regular bail plea in the court of additional session judge Dr Ajit Attri on September 2.
Seven drug peddlers land in Ludhiana police’s net
While Ludhiana city police nabbed three accused, four others landed in the custody of the rural unit. In the first case, Division number 1 Police arrested two persons, identified as Amandeep Singh and Surinder Kaur, both residents of Moga, after recovering 2 kg 700 gm of opium from the backside of the Fire Brigade office. Police arrested the accused after recovering the drugs from their possession.
Amid fund crunch, Ludhiana MC approves projects worth ₹100 cr sans clarity on finances
With municipal elections expected to be held by the end of the year, the civic body's finance and contracts committee (F&CC) on Wednesday approved around 250 resolutions regarding the development works worth around ₹100 crore during a meeting held at mayor camp office. The same comes at a time when the municipal corporation is battling a fund crunch, even struggling to pay salaries to its employees.
Delhiwale: Of stones and shadows
They say that Jahaz Mahal looks like a jahaz, a ship. Although it is another kind of jahaz, the hawai jahaz, that is appearing frequently in the sky directly above the Jahaz Mahal. The lights of these planes are blinking furiously as they prepare to land in the city’s airport.
Gurugram: Bank services hit as thief makes off router; investigation underway
Branch chief manager Parveen Kumar Beniwal said, “The thief mistook the router for the digital video recorder of CCTV cameras. Due to this, we had to shut the bank on Tuesday because no routine work could be done that day.”
