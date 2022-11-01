Home / Cities / Delhi News / Income tax department raids Rolex retailer Kapoor Watch Company

Income tax department raids Rolex retailer Kapoor Watch Company

delhi news
Published on Nov 01, 2022 01:08 PM IST

Kapoor Watch Company has a tie-up with Franck Muller to exclusively retail a 150-piece, first India limited-edition watch collection with a green leather strap, these detailed timepieces come in two options - steel and gold, and rose gold.

Kapoor Watch Company operates 13 stores in the National Capital Region.(Representational Photo)
Kapoor Watch Company operates 13 stores in the National Capital Region.(Representational Photo)
ANI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Income Tax Department is conducting searches at 55-year old Kapoor Watch Company. Recently Film Star Ranveer Kapoor unveiled the first India limited-edition Franck Muller variants in a gala event organised by Kapoor Watch Company.

Also Read| Seized 1.75 crore cash in searches at locations linked to Patna builder, associates: I-T

Sources told ANI that around 20 premises are covered in this search which started on Monday morning. Kapoor Watch Company is part of a worldwide network of official Rolex retailers allowed to sell and maintain Rolex watches.

Kapoor Watch Co is also the Indian retailer of Audemars Piguet, Bvlgari, Cartier, Omega and Tag Heuer brands.

According to sources, all the showrooms and premises of Promotors are covered in this search. Sources told ANI that during the course of the search operation, a large number of incriminating evidences, in the form of hard copy documents and digital data have been found and seized.

Kapoor Watch Company operates 13 stores in the National Capital Region.

Earlier this month Kapoor Watch Company organised an event where Film star Ranveer Singh unveiled the first India limited-edition Franck Muller variants from the hallmark Vanguard collection. Ranveer Singh is the Indian brand ambassador of Franck Muller watches.

Kapoor Watch Company has a tie-up with Franck Muller to exclusively retail a 150-piece, first India limited-edition watch collection with a green leather strap, these detailed timepieces come in two options - steel and gold, and rose gold.

The luxury branded watches sold by Kapoor Watch Company are priced in lakhs.The company reported revenue of 340 crore in FY22, up by 50 per cent from 2019-2020.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
income tax delhi news
income tax delhi news

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out