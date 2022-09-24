Increased dengue risk in Delhi after rain? CM says measures in place

The near-continuous spell of rain in Delhi and its neighbouring regions over the past three days have increased the risk of an uptick in dengue infections, said health experts and state authorities, prompting chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to review on Saturday the city’s preparations to combat the vector-borne illness.

The state has prepared an action plan to contend with the infection, instances of which spike every year after the rains.

“The plan has been prepared along with the health department, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, NDMC [New Delhi Municipal Council] and other associated departments. We will take several steps in the coming days. School children will especially be involved at a large scale to stop the spread of dengue,” Kejriwal said.

Between October and November every year, the abundant presence of stagnant water after the monsoon combined with dipping temperatures make the environment conducive for the aedes aegypti mosquito, which causes dengue, to breed, sending infections spiralling.

The city has already seen an uptick in dengue cases this September, with over 101 infections logged last week alone. Delhi has already logged 396 instances of the infection this year, compared to 211 last year, 172 in 2020 and 217 the year before that.

Delhi recorded 9,613 dengue cases and 23 consequent fatalities last year, the most in the city since 2015, when a major outbreak infected nearly 16,000 and killed 60.

An official aware of the matter said the government will initiate a large-scale awareness drive in conjunction with resident welfare groups, schools, market associations and other stakeholders.

“Children will be encouraged to check stagnant water in and around their homes and inform their family members to clear such sites. Officials will be directed to check such sites everyday around their offices. At the district level, the district magistrate, sub-divisional magistrate and tehsildars will be responsible for carrying out inspections in their areas. Officials will visit construction sites every Saturday to check waterlogging,” the official said.

A second senior official aware of the plan also noted that apart from the incessant late spell of rain, temperatures in the city have also dropped well below normal.