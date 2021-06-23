India’s first woman Olympic medallist named V-C of Delhi Sports University

The state government on Wednesday named weightlifting champion Karnam Malleswari, the first woman to win a medal for India at the Olympics, the vice-chancellor of the upcoming Delhi Sports University.

The announcement came after a meeting between chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Malleswari on Wednesday, which was celebrated as International Olympics Day.

“Our purpose to establish the Delhi Sports University is to build and create athletes in our country who will make our nation proud,” said Sisodia as he announced Malleswari’s appointment.

The state cabinet in October 2019 passed an order setting up the university in Mundka. Delhi chief minister, Arvind Kejriwal at the time, said the university will offer field-specific degrees to interested students that will be at par with those offered in other courses at the graduate, post-graduate and doctoral levels.

Construction work on the university has been disrupted because of the pandemic, and has not started yet. Sisodia inspected the proposed construction site in October last year.

Sisodia, who is also the state education minister, on Wednesday said the government will focus on “providing a space for individuals to build their athletic talent”, with the aim of nurturing at least “50 Olympians”.

After winning a weightlifting bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics, Malleswari was conferred the Padma Shri, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, and Arjuna award.

Sharing her vision for the university, Malleswari said university officials will start visiting schools as soon as they reopen, to scout for talent. The university plans to use existing infrastructure and coaches to identify athletic acumen in students.

“Many have a keen interest in sports, but are unable to pursue their athletic dream due to a lack of infrastructure. We will identify students and match their athletic skills to the sports they are apt for,” she said.

The University plans to confer degrees up to the PhD level, and students will be conferred degrees based on their sporting performance. The varsity will also streamline sports facilities and bring talented sportspersons under their ambit to prepare them for national and international competitions.