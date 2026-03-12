Induction cooktops, menus short: How Delhi is dealing with LPG cylinder crunch

As the LPG crisis deepens across Delhi and supply disruptions intensify, restaurants and households are rapidly adapting their cooking practices – cutting gas usage, altering menus, and turning to electric alternatives such as induction cooktops, which themselves are quickly going out of stock in shops and on online platforms. A sign at an eatery in Connaught Place informing customers about its downsized menu on Wednesday. (Raj K Raj/HT)

Restaurant associations said that the shortage has begun to significantly impact commercial kitchens, forcing eateries to rethink operations and remove deep-fried items to in an attempt to conserve fuel.

Sandeep Goyale, president of the Delhi chapter of the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), said restaurants are facing a shortfall of around 50% in LPG supply. “The situation is critical. However, most restaurants have managed supply for two days. Till then, we will be monitoring the situation,” Goyale said.

Mehar Tandon, owner of Kashmir Chur Chur Naan by Ram Poori Wale in Paharganj, said the restaurant has stopped serving several popular dishes such as bhatures. “We are open for now but have gas cylinders only for a couple of days. We have stopped offering puri and bhature,” Tandon said.

At Boheme Cafe Bar in Karol Bagh, management said deep-fried dishes have been temporarily taken off the menu. “We are using electric options now but the situation is critical,” the restaurant’s manager said.

At Amaltas in Greater Kailash-2, an official said the establishment is transitioning to electric cooking while trying to secure fresh cylinders.

“We are transitioning to electric mode. When the full transition happens, we may have to cut down on certain dishes. For now, we have been contacting different suppliers and shops but nobody has cylinders available. Within two days, our existing supply may run out,” the official said.

Track Latest Updates on Iran-US war here

Varun Khera, owner of The Imperial Spice in Connaught Place, said his restaurant has bought multiple induction cooktops. “Now our LPG usage has reduced to around 35%,” Khera said.

As households seek alternatives, induction cooktops are vanishing from quick commerce platforms. At least three platforms had cooktops out of stock by Wednesday evening, with electric cookers and rice cookers also unavailable. “After reports of LPG shortage, we bought an induction stove online. A friend couldn’t get it on Blinkit and had to order from Amazon for three-day delivery,” said Shubhra Rai, a Munirka resident.

Rohit Bhasin, owner of Bhasin Appliances in Karol Bagh’s Gaffar Market, said that the demand for induction stoves has skyrocketed. “Earlier, we would only sell one or two a week, but we have sold 15-17 just today.”

“At Croma, we have observed a sharp and immediate uptick in demand for induction cooktops over the past few days. Our average daily run rate has surged significantly,” Infiniti Retail Ltd (Croma) CEO & MD Shibashish Roy said.

An Amazon India spokesperson said on Wednesday, “Over the last two days, sales of induction cooktops have increased 30X, while rice cookers and electric pressure cookers are seeing a 4X increase. Air fryers and multi-use kettles are also seeing a 2X increase in sales over a regular day.”