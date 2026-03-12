LPG crunch fuels black market, prices soar to ₹2.5K per cylinder

“Two of my neighbours have not cooked anything in the last two days. Some people are eating fruits, while others are going from place to place looking for cylinders,” she added.

“I have three kids and we had no LPG at home for two days. I asked my neighbours but they also didn’t have spare cylinders. Finally, after two days I managed to get one from a shop for ₹1,400. Usually we get it for ₹900,” she said.

Mouni, a domestic worker living in Zamrudpur, said she spent two days searching for a cylinder before finally giving in to black-market rates and buying one at a much higher price.

For thousands of low-income residents – particularly those living in unauthorised colonies without piped gas connections and reliant on smaller 5kg cylinders – the issue has become a daily survival challenge.

With supply disruptions continuing and panic buying showing no signs of slowing, many fear the crisis could soon disrupt everyday life across the Capital.

Officially, a 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinder in Delhi costs ₹913, while a 19-kg commercial cylinder costs ₹1,883. But city residents HT spoke to Wednesday said they are either paying exorbitant prices in the black market or struggling to find cylinders altogether.

A cooking gas shortage triggered by the ongoing West Asia conflict has led to widespread panic buying and the emergence of a thriving black market for LPG cylinders across Delhi, with domestic cylinders being sold for as high as ₹2,000- ₹2,500 and commercial cylinders nearing ₹3,000 in several parts of the Capital – nearly double the official rates.

Soni, who only goes by single name and works as domestic help in East Vinod Nagar, said that her cylinder had run out two days ago. “My husband spent all of Tuesday looking for a cylinder, but we could not find anything. After not cooking anything yesterday, we sought help from one of the families we work with in Mayur Viharand finally gave us one,” she said.

While some neighbourhoods reported manageable delays, others described chaotic scenes. In west Delhi’s Kirti Nagar, residents said they were unable to find cylinders even after offering inflated prices.

“There are no cylinders in the market. Even when we offered ₹2,000– ₹2,500, we were unable to find one. We saw men and women standing in long lines outside the Kirti Nagar refilling station for hours and still not getting anything,” said Hemant Monga, a Rajouri Garden resident waiting for a cylinder at a Kirti Nagar gas agency.

Residents’ groups said panic buying and hoarding have exacerbated the situation. Atul Goel, who heads URJA, an umbrella body of resident welfare associations, said the biggest problem were rumours around the shortage, which have led many households to stock up cylinders.

“Hoarding is the real problem. People are worried about supply and are trying to secure extra cylinders from wherever they can. Those who do not have registered LPG connections are paying even more, because they were already paying above MRP earlier,” Goel said.

At a supplier outlet in the Munirka-Katwaria Sarai area, LPG distributor agent Bhajan Lal said refill prices had doubled within days as availability dropped sharply. “We were earlier selling cylinder refills at around ₹1,000 but the price has doubled in the last three to four days. Availability is only till the evening and we cannot assure supply later on,” he said.

Vendors, eateries struggle

Meanwhile, food markets and roadside eateries, whose livelihood depend on consistent supply of cylinders, said the exorbitant black-market rates have started eating into already razor-thin profit margins.

Deepak Panthi, who manages a small eatery in Connaught Place, said he has already drastically cut his menu to conserve gas. “We have removed almost everything from the menu and are only serving two high-demand items. If the situation continues like this for a few more days, we will have no option but to shut the shop temporarily,” Panthi said.

“We managed to get one cylinder yesterday but only after paying ₹600 extra. Just 10 days ago I bought a cylinder for ₹1,900. Yesterday the same cylinder cost me ₹2,500,” said a street vendor in Nizamuddin.

Street vendors in Sarojini Nagar market reported smaller cylinders being sold at inflated rates. “The 5kg cylinder we used to get for ₹500 from Lajpat Nagar is now ₹800. Even refill prices have gone up. We got a 10kg cylinder refilled for ₹1,600 yesterday,” said Veeresh Yadav, who runs a street food stall. Another vendor, Ram Singh, warned that the surge could force many small businesses to shut down.

The owner of a Connaught Place restaurant, who asked not to be identified, said he has only two days of stock left. “Commercial cylinders are just not available even if I am willing to pay more than ₹3,000. If the situation does not improve soon, I will have to shut the restaurant for a few days,” he said.