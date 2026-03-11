90% of India's LPG imports travels through Hormuz Strait, but things in control: Govt

India imports about 60 per cent of liquid petroleum gas (LPG) requirement, 90 per cent of which comes through the Strait of Hormuz, the government said on Wednesday while listing measures taken to deal with the supply disruptions amid West Asia conflict. A worker unloads an LPG cylinder from a truck at a distribution center amid reported disruptions in commercial LPG supply due to escalating tensions in West Asia (ANI)

An order was issued on March 8 for refineries to maximise LPG production, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary, ministry of petroleum and natural gas, at a press briefing on the situation on Wednesday, urging the public to not panic.

For non-domestic LPG, priority is being given to essential sectors such as hospitals and educational institutions, Sharma said, adding that the government has absorbed a significant part of the cost when it comes to LPG prices.

‘Do not panic but save fuel’ Current price of LPG cylinder in Delhi is ₹913, and this is after the increase of ₹60, she said, noting that without government intervention the rates would have been much higher

"A committee of 3 members comprising Executive Directors of IOC, HPCL and BPCL has been formed by the govt to listen to their grievances. Their genuine requirement of commercial LPG will be met. This committee will also reprioritise the supply as per the requirements,” the official said, urging people to not resort to panic-booking of LPG cylinders.