LPG shortage fears grow amid Strait of Hormuz closure: How cylinders reach your doorstep

As tensions refuse to abate in West Asia following the US-Israeli attack on Iran on February 28 and retaliation that followed soon after, the ripple effects have begun reaching Indian households. A worker sits over LPG cylinders during distribution at a gas agency, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Wednesday. (PTI)

The disruption is most visible in the supply of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), the cooking fuel used by more than 33 crore households across the country.

Government sources said that India is sourcing 70 per cent of the crude oil supply from sources other than conflict-hit Strait of Hormuz, a narrow maritime corridor that connects the Persian Gulf to global markets. However, the strait has turned into a chokepoint after the closure declared by Iran after the US and Israel attacked the country and assassinated their Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

With the route now facing security risks and shipping disruptions, the supply chain that delivers cooking gas to Indian kitchens is under strain.

Why the Strait of Hormuz is important The Strait of Hormuz carries roughly one-fifth or 20 per cent of global oil and gas trade, according to reports, making it one of the world's most critical energy routes.

Nearly half of India's crude oil imports pass through the Strait, while a large share of LPG and LNG cargoes also travels along the same route.

India imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil and a significant portion of its gas requirements. In FY 2024-25, India’s crude oil imports grew by 4.2 per cent, reaching 242.4 million tonnes (MT). The country’s import dependence also went up, standing at 89.1 per cent in March 2025, compared to 88.6 per cent in the previous year, according to data in exportimportdata.in.