'Don't panic, please': Govt urges consumers not to panic book LPG cylinders amid shortage fears
The government assured that adequate LPG stocks are available and asked people to avoid unnecessary bookings.
The Centre on Wednesday urged consumers not to panic book LPG cylinders amid fears of shortages during ongoing supply disruptions linked to the US–Israel war.
At a press briefing, the government assured that adequate LPG stocks are available and asked people to avoid unnecessary bookings.
A government official also said the country currently has access to about 55 lakh barrels of crude oil per day, adding that the volumes secured today exceed what would normally have arrived through the Strait of Hormuz during this period.
Supply stable despite US-Iran war
Officials stressed that the government and oil companies have taken steps to diversify supply sources and ensure that energy imports continue without disruption.
“India’s crude supply remains secure,” a senior government official said, adding that procurement arrangements in place currently provide sufficient volumes to meet the country’s demand.
The reassurance comes at a time when fears of supply disruptions have intensified due to the escalating conflict in West Asia and security concerns around key maritime routes.
LPG price rise in India
The pressure on the supply chain has begun to reflect in domestic prices. On March 7, LPG prices were raised by ₹60 across cities. In Delhi, a 14.2-kg domestic cylinder now costs ₹913, while a 19-kg commercial cylinder costs about ₹1,883 after a hike of more than ?110.
Authorities have prioritised domestic gas supplies for households, forcing eateries in cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai and Gurugram to make changes to menus, reduce gas usage and explore alternative cooking methods. Many restaurants have shifted to coal-based tandoors, induction cookers or electric ovens.
The shortage has also pushed some businesses toward the black market, where cylinders are reportedly selling for ₹2,800- ₹3,000, far above the official price.
Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times.