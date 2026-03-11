Ship bound for India attacked in Strait of Hormuz, bursts into flames

A Thai cargo vessel bound for India came under attack in the strategic Gulf shipping lane on Wednesday, leaving part of the ship ablaze and triggering a rescue operation for its crew as the war between Iran and US rages on. Smoke rising from the Thai bulk carrier 'Mayuree Naree' near the Strait of Hormuz after an attack. (AFP)

Attacked in Strait of Hormuz A Thai-registered bulk carrier travelling through the Strait of Hormuz was struck by a projectile on Wednesday, setting the vessel on fire while it was en route to Gujarat's Kandla port, news agency AFP reported.

The ship, identified as Mayuree Naree, had departed Khalifa Port in the United Arab Emirates and was transiting the narrow shipping corridor when it was hit by what authorities described as an unknown projectile.

According to the Royal Thai Navy, heavy smoke was seen billowing from the vessel's hull and superstructure following the strike. Images released by the navy showed life rafts deployed in the water as the crew evacuated the burning ship.

The vessel is a 178-metre bulk carrier with a displacement of about 30,000 tonnes and is owned by Thai transport company Precious Shipping.

Rescue efforts underway The Omani navy launched a rescue operation shortly after the attack.

Officials said 20 crew members have been rescued, while search efforts are continuing for three missing sailors. The rescued crew members were pulled from the water after abandoning the vessel.

Authorities said the fire onboard was later brought under control, though the exact extent of the damage remains unclear.

“The specific details and cause of the attack are currently under investigation,” the Thai navy said in a statement.

Part of wider maritime security alerts Earlier in the day, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that a cargo vessel had been struck by an unknown projectile about 11 nautical miles north of Oman, causing a fire onboard.

The agency advised vessels transiting the region to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate the incident.

Rising tensions across the Gulf The attack comes amid escalating regional conflict after Iran launched strikes targeting Gulf Arab states and commercial shipping, raising fears about the security of maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The narrow waterway is one of the world’s most critical energy corridors, handling roughly a fifth of global oil shipments.

The latest hostilities have already disrupted cargo movements through the route, with shipping traffic dropping sharply and several vessels avoiding the area.