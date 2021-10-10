Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Initiative focussing on women safety, empowerment a ‘success’ , say Delhi cops
delhi news

Initiative focussing on women safety, empowerment a ‘success’ , say Delhi cops

Three months after the deputy commissioner of northwest Delhi launched ‘Tejaswini’--an initiative centred around women empowerment and their safety, police officials said, after the first review meeting on Sunday, that there is a stark improvement in law and order and women and children feel much safer after 46 women beat constables were deployed in crime infested and sensitive areas as part of the project
New Delhi 14 June 2011 :: HT News ::: A women police constable patrols on a Motor Bike at the South Campus Delhi University. A Police Post -South Campus at the Gate of of Delhi University South Campus on Benito Juarez Marg which is inaugrated a day before the first cut-off lists are declared by the Delhi University on Tuesday 14 June 2011. HT Photo by Vipin Kumar ( JUNE2011
Published on Oct 10, 2021 11:59 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

Three months after the deputy commissioner of northwest Delhi launched ‘Tejaswini’--an initiative centred around women empowerment and their safety, police officials said, after the first review meeting on Sunday, that there is a stark improvement in law and order and women and children feel much safer after 46 women beat constables were deployed in crime infested and sensitive areas as part of the project.

Started on July 10, the initiative aimed at curbing crimes, especially against women, and ensure their safety and security, besides instilling confidence and courage among those women residing, working and commuting in the district. The women constables were deployed at JJ clusters of Jahangirpuri, Shakarpur and Pitampura, residential areas, Bhalswa village, market, mall complexes, metro stations, schools and colleges etc.

DCP (northwest) Usha Rangnani held a number of meetings, interactions and open house sessions with various groups of women and the women constables to personally monitor the ground reality.

“Over the past three months, the tasks and assignments carried out by the women beat staff resulted in a significant growth...This is driven by a robust administrative structure, including special services like counselling, meditation and self-defence tactics and training. The women beat constables work in tandem with various NGOs, schools, colleges and other agencies to gather insights and spread legal and social awareness about various issues concerning women and children,” said Rangnani.

The women constables provide ‘at-the-doorstep policing’. The pivotal purpose of this exercise is to sensitize women and girls of all age groups and their guardians about the trends of various crimes against women, empower them to tackle adverse and unwanted situations and make them aware on how to obtain legal help. Further, they also sensitize and encourage women and girls to report cases of molestation and violence.

