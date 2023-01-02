Inspectors to check availability of Covid beds and drugs in Delhi hospitals

To better manage Covid-19 infrastructure in hospitals, the Delhi government’s health department will soon deploy health inspectors in state-run facilities to monitor the availability of beds and medical supplies, senior officials said on Sunday.

A senior official of the health department said that each hospital will have a health inspector who will be assigned the task of maintaining realtime information on the availability of beds, medicines, supplies such as masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) kits and gloves etc. The official said that this will ensure better management of resources if the Capital were to witness a spike in infections in the coming days.

“These inspectors will keep providing the government with weekly updates and will act as a dedicated mediator between the government and hospitals. We have already directed hospital administrations to ensure that ample beds are kept aside in case there is a spike in the coming days,” the health official said, asking not to be named.

Tobe sure, Covid-19 cases and deaths in the Capital over the past two months or so have been at their lowest levels over the course of the pandemic. Delhi on Sunday logged just 11 cases of Covid-19 and no deaths, said the state government’s daily health bulletin. Only 42 people in Delhi are currently infected with Covid-19, according to state government data.

Last week, Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the health portfolio, held a review meeting with directors and medical superintendents of all government hospitals. He directed all hospital heads to assess Covid-related facilities at their hospitals in accordance with updated guidelines issued by the union health ministry. Cases in several parts of the world have picked up over the past few weeks, with China the worst off. However, experts have sought to allay concerns and said China’s situation is incomparable with India, which has significantly higher immunisation levels.

“Surge in Covid-19 cases globally is a matter of concern for everyone. Following the situation, hospitals need to prepare themselves well in advance. They have been directed to share the details of the bed capacities, ventilators, facilities in the ICU (intensive care unit), number of doctors and nurses, oxygen plants, field staff and permitted medicines with the health department,” a statement issued by the Delhi government said, quoting Sisodia.