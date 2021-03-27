Inspired by Bollywood movie 'Special 26', five rob cash, jewellery from doctor's house; 3 held

Inspired by Bollywood flick 'Special 26', a gang of five posed as CBI officials and robbed ₹36 lakh, jewellery and foreign currency from a doctor's house in northwest Delhi's Pitampura area, police said on Saturday.

Three of them -- Bittu (32), Surender (35) and Vibha (35) have been arrested while the other two managed to escape, they said.

The police said ₹36 lakh in cash, jewellery worth ₹5 lakh, 3,852 US dollars and 400 pounds looted from the doctor's house have also been recovered from the possession of the accused.

They said efforts are on to nab Amit and Pawan who are on the run.

The movie 'Special 26' is based on the 1987 Opera House heist where a group posing as CBI officers executed an income tax raid on the jeweller in Mumbai.

In his statement, complainant Priyank Aggarwal said on Friday evening after he reached home from his clinic along with his father and driver, five people, including a woman, entered his house forcefully.

They posed as CBI officials, took their mobile phones and started searching their house for black money, the complainant alleged.

After collecting all the cash and jewellery, the accused asked Aggarwal's driver to take them along with complainant to his clinic at Maurya Enclave to "continue their search for black money", police said.

However, when the vehicle reached near Maurya Enclave police station, Aggarwal's driver raised an alarm following which the accused tried to escape.

However, three of them were nabbed by the police while the other two, who were following the victim's car in another vehicle, managed to escape, police said.

The looted cash and jewellery were recovered and handed over to the complainant after due procedure, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said a case was registered in this connection. During investigation, it was revealed that Amit had approached Bittu and his brother-in-law Pawan to work with him.

On Thursday, Amit, who was based in Haryana's Panipat, informed Bittu that they would have to leave for Delhi the next morning, the officer said.

On Friday, both Bittu and Amit left from Panipat in a car and on the way, they also picked up their associates, including a woman named Vibha from Narela. All of them gathered at a park near Pitampura metro station where they discussed their plan and reached the doctor's house to execute the dacoity, she said.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that they were inspired from Bollywood movie 'Special 26'' and decided to execute the dacoity using the same modus operandi as shown in the movie, the officer, said.

The police also recovered fake identity cards of CBI officials from them.