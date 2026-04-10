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International cyber fraud syndicate using 'SIM Box' busted in Delhi; two held

International cyber fraud syndicate using 'SIM Box' busted in Delhi; two held

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:45 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A major international cyber fraud syndicate using illegal 'SIM Box' technology to dupe people through digital arrest scams and fake investment schemes has been busted in Delhi, with two accused arrested, police said on Friday.

International cyber fraud syndicate using 'SIM Box' busted in Delhi; two held

The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit unearthed a well-organised network with links to handlers based in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries, they said.

According to the police, the syndicate routed international calls through illegal GSM gateways, allowing foreign fraudsters to contact Indian victims using local mobile numbers, thereby evading detection.

"The accused, identified as Vaibhav Raj, 29, and Anil Kumar, 28, were arrested from Mayur Vihar in east Delhi," a senior police officer said.

Police said the breakthrough came when suspicious telecom patterns were detected on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Further analysis led investigators to a rented flat in GD Colony, where an active SIM Box setup was being operated.

"During the raid, police recovered a 32-slot SIM Box, over 350 SIM cards, mobile phones, a laptop, and networking equipment, indicating large-scale illegal routing of calls," the officer added.

 
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