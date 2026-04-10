New Delhi, A major international cyber fraud syndicate using illegal 'SIM Box' technology to dupe people through digital arrest scams and fake investment schemes has been busted in Delhi, with two accused arrested, police said on Friday.

International cyber fraud syndicate using 'SIM Box' busted in Delhi; two held

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The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit unearthed a well-organised network with links to handlers based in Cambodia and other Southeast Asian countries, they said.

According to the police, the syndicate routed international calls through illegal GSM gateways, allowing foreign fraudsters to contact Indian victims using local mobile numbers, thereby evading detection.

"The accused, identified as Vaibhav Raj, 29, and Anil Kumar, 28, were arrested from Mayur Vihar in east Delhi," a senior police officer said.

Police said the breakthrough came when suspicious telecom patterns were detected on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

Further analysis led investigators to a rented flat in GD Colony, where an active SIM Box setup was being operated.

"During the raid, police recovered a 32-slot SIM Box, over 350 SIM cards, mobile phones, a laptop, and networking equipment, indicating large-scale illegal routing of calls," the officer added.

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{{^usCountry}} The accused acted as facilitators for overseas handlers by maintaining the infrastructure, arranging SIM cards, and operating mule bank accounts to launder the proceeds of crime. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused acted as facilitators for overseas handlers by maintaining the infrastructure, arranging SIM cards, and operating mule bank accounts to launder the proceeds of crime. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The modus operandi involved impersonating officials from agencies such as the police, CBI and customs. Victims were falsely told that cases had been registered against them and were threatened with arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The modus operandi involved impersonating officials from agencies such as the police, CBI and customs. Victims were falsely told that cases had been registered against them and were threatened with arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} They were then coerced into transferring money into so-called verification accounts under the pretext of investigation, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They were then coerced into transferring money into so-called verification accounts under the pretext of investigation, police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The accused used applications such as remote access software to enable foreign operators to control systems and carry out fraud in real time, police said, adding that they have revealed a wider transnational network, and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The accused used applications such as remote access software to enable foreign operators to control systems and carry out fraud in real time, police said, adding that they have revealed a wider transnational network, and further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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