After violence at farmers' protests, internet services snapped in areas of Delhi-NCR

Internet services were suspended on Tuesday afternoon in several areas of Delhi and NCR amid the after violence which erupted during the ongoing farmers' tractor rally in the national capital. An official statement issued by the Union home ministry (MHA) said that internet was suspended in Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas.

"In exercise of the power conferred by section 7 of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) rules 2017, and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services in the areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12:00 Hrs to 23:59 Hrs on January 26, 2021," the MHA statement read.

Earlier, the market association in Connaught Place had advised all shopkeepers to keep their stores closed Tuesday with New Delhi Traders’ Association (NDTA) chief Atul Bhargava adding that although Republic Day was a day of peak sales for traders but safety of all was important so it was better to remain closed today.

“We have asked the outlets, which would have opened by now, to close down,” Bhargava told news agency PTI.