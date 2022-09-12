Interstate gang of ATM cheats busted in North Delhi, four held

The Delhi police on Thursday busted an interstate gang of ATM cheats in North Delhi and arrested four accused – all from Bihar, from a place near New Delhi railway station. They have cheated more than ₹11 lakh during last one month and were arrested, when they were trying to escape to their native place, the police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sagar Singh Kalsi, the deputy commissioner of police (North), said that the arrested accused have been identified as Sumit Kumar (23), Deepak Kumar (36), Naveen Kumar (35) and Ritesh Kumar (23) - all from Gaya district in Bihar. “The police have recovered 25 ATM cards of cheated persons, one ATM card swiping machine, cash of ₹63,000 and four mobile phones from their possession. As per records of swiping machine, they have cheated more than ₹11 lakh during last one month. All of them are from Bajol village there and they all have studied up to class-10. They were arrested on a tip that they are planning to escape to their native place. As many as eight cases under the heads of cheating and theft, which had been registered in Sadar Bazar, Kotwali, Wazirabad and Old Delhi Railway Station police stations have been worked out with their arrest,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He further said that during investigation, it was revealed that the accused persons have cheated several persons, particularly in those ATMs where the CCTV cameras were malfunctioned. “During interrogation, the accused persons disclosed that they mostly target women, children, senior citizens or the persons inept in handling ATM cards on the pretext of helping them. They also disclosed that they work all over India and cheated more than 500 people so far. After committing fraud in one state, they abscond to another state and commit same offence there. They have learnt the tricks through YouTube and had purchased the swiping machine through Flipkart. Accounts of accused persons are being analysed and further complainants are being linked,” he said.

The DCP also said that a case under sections 420 and 34 of the IPC has been registered at Sadar Bazar police station against them. “Further interrogation is in progress. Raids are also being conducted to nab the other co-accused persons if any,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}