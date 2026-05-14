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Intruders barge into east Delhi home; decamp with cash, jewellery worth 8 lakh after tying up woman

Intruders barge into east Delhi home; decamp with cash, jewellery worth ₹8 lakh after tying up woman

Published on: May 14, 2026 09:31 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Two unidentified men allegedly barged into a residence in east Delhi's Trilok Puri area on Thursday, and robbed cash and jewellery worth around 8 lakh after tying a lone woman in the house to a bed, police said.

Intruders barge into east Delhi home; decamp with cash, jewellery worth 8 lakh after tying up woman

According to police, the incident took place around 11 am when the woman, identified as Firoza, was alone at her residence, and the main gate was open.

Police said a PCR call regarding the robbery was received at Mayur Vihar police station around 11.15 am, following which a team rushed to the spot.

In her statement to police, the woman alleged that two unknown persons entered the house, overpowered her, tied her hands and legs, and gagged her mouth using tape and cloth before tying her to a bed.

The accused allegedly took the keys of the almirah from her purse, opened the locker and decamped with gold and silver jewellery and cash worth around 8 lakh, police said.

 
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Home / Cities / Delhi / Intruders barge into east Delhi home; decamp with cash, jewellery worth 8 lakh after tying up woman
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