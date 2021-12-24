Is Delhi witnessing early signs of fresh Covid-19 wave? Here’s what data shows

Delhi might be showing early signs of a fresh wave of the coronavirus pandemic as the city has been recording a steady jump in its daily tally of Covid-19 cases, according to a report by HT's sister website Live Hindustan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The report cited data analysis of daily figures published by Delhi's health department.

According to the report, there has been an increase of 96.7 per cent of Covid-19 patients in Delhi in the last seven days of this month. From December 9 to 15, the administration detected 362 cases and between December 16 to 22, there were 712 patients of the viral disease, the report said citing data.

Notably, the number of Omicron cases at 67 has also doubled during this period.

According to data, the city presently has more than 624 Covid-19 patients. Out of the total Covid-19 patients, 55.2 per cent of the cases are from the south, southeast and southwestern districts alone.

Experts say these three districts are home to most of the travellers coming from abroad, hence the surge, Live Hindustan also reported. Apart from this, the surge can also be attributed to gatherings such as weddings and parties and people showing laxity in adhering to the mandated health protocol.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 10 farmhouses in the southern district are currently categorised under the containment zones after several contracted the coronavirus disease.

The city on Thursday recorded 118 fresh Covid-19 cases and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

On Wednesday, the national capital logged 125 Covid019 cases, the highest since June 22, with a positivity rate of 0.20 per cent.

The number of cumulative Covid-19 cases in Delhi stood at 14,42,633 and the death toll rose to 25,103, after the city logged five deaths in December, as of Thursday. Data also shows more than 14.16 lakh patients recovered from the infection so far.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON