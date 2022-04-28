Is it proper to use the word ‘jumla’ about PM: Delhi HC during bail hearing
- The speech in question was given by Khalid in Amravati, Maharashtra, during the 2020 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
Hearing the bail plea of former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union president Umar Khalid, the Delhi high court on Wednesday asked whether it was proper to use the word “jumla (false promises)” while referring to the Prime Minister (PM) of the country and said there should be a line or “Laxman Rekha” which cannot be overstepped while criticising the government.
The speech in question was given by Khalid in Amravati, Maharashtra, during the 2020 protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. It forms part of multiple charge sheets that have been filed by the Delhi Police special cell in the last two years in connection with the February 2020 communal riots in north-east Delhi that claimed 53 lives and left over 700 injured.
The video of the entire speech was played in the court, after which the justices raised questions about certain words and expressions used by Khalid.
“What he says about the Prime Minister in the speech? Some ”changa” word was used and after that….this word “jumla” is used against the Prime Minister of India. Is that proper?” a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajinish Bhatnagar asked Khalid’s counsel, senior advocate Trideep Pais.
Referring to a part where Khalid had said “oonth pahad ke neeche aa gaya”, the court sought to know as to who was referred as the oonth (camel) in the speech.
Pais replied that “changa” was used as an expression of satire by Khalid, as the PM had used it in some of his speeches. He said “oonth” refers to the Union government which had purportedly agreed to hold talks on the NRC/CAA during the protest in 2019-2020 after intially being adamant about not wanting to hold talks.
“Criticism of the government cannot become a crime. 583 days in prison with UAPA charges was not envisaged for a person who speaks against the government. We cannot become so intolerant. At this rate, people will not be able to speak,” Pais argued.
To this, the court said, “There has to be a line for criticism also. There has to be a Laxman Rekha.” The issue in this case, the court said, was whether the speech incited people to violence.
Khalid has challenged the order of the trial court of March 24, by which the judge had dismissed his bail plea saying that the allegations against him are “prima facie” true.
During the hearing on Tuesday, the court also remarked that in a conspiracy everything that each co-conspirator does, can be used against Khalid and the acts of co-conspirators are attributable to him as part of the conspiracy.
When Pais said that people clap and nod but it can’t be termed a crime, the court remarked, “You are not suggesting that this was standup comedy?”
On the last date, the high court had remarked one of the speeches made by Khalid in Amravati during the agitation was “obnoxious” and “unacceptable”, and could “incite” people.
Defending Khalid, Pais told the court the speech did not incite any violence and he was in fact following the principles of Mahatma Gandhi and calling for a non-violent protest during the scheduled arrival of then US President Donald Trump.
Pais argued that the FIR in the present matter is a calculated one and while initially only bailable offences were added by the police, later non-bailable offences, including Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), was added just to ensure that the accused remain incarcerated.
The matter will be heard on Thursday.
-
‘Disruptions’ made changes in NCT Act necessary, says Centre’s affidavit
Disruptions created by the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi by keeping the Lieutenant Governor in the dark about crucial executive decisions made it expedient for the Union government to come out with amendments in the law on administration of the national capital, an affidavit filed by the Centre on Wednesday told the Supreme Court while justifying the 2021 Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act. The AAP did not respond on Wednesday.
-
At least five artists living in Asian Games village asked to move out
The Union ministry for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) has given time till Monday to at least five artists living in the Asian Games Village complex in south Delhi to vacate their government-allotted accommodation, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday. 90-year-old Guru Mayadhar Raut, an Odissi dancer who was awarded the Padma Shri in 2010's daughter Madhumita, herself an artist, said her father has always taught in the traditional way, and never looked at the commercial aspect while confirming that they were made to vacate the property.
-
SDMC mayor leads more ‘encroachment’ site visits
South Delhi mayor Mukesh Suryan inspected areas of Sarita Vihar, Jaitpur and Madanpur Khadar wards, all located on the periphery of the Okhla/Shaheen Bagh region, on Wednesday and reiterated his earlier statement that encroachment removal drives will be carried out in these areas in the coming days. Suryan said he will also visit Shaheen Bagh area soon to identify illegal encroachments.
-
MCDs should have used bulldozers on trash: Delhi minister
A day after a massive fire broke out at the Bhalswa landfill, Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday blamed the corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party-led municipal corporations for the blaze, adding that the saffron party should have used bulldozers to clear dump yards in the Capital.
-
Guest Column | Audit can wait, fix Punjab’s political economy
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann recently tweeted, “We will have public debt of the state audited so as to ascertain if it has been misused, fix responsibility and make recovery from those responsible.” No audit is required to answer these questions. The recently submitted report of the 6th finance commission has two chapters dealing with the state economy and finances, which have exhaustively dealt with the problem of debt sustainability.
