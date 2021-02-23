ITBP to close its Covid care centre, world's largest, within a week
The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has said that it will close its 10,000-bed Covid-19 care centre in south Delhi’s Chhatarpur. It is called Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre.
"The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre and Hospital, Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Chhatarpur will be closed within a week once patients currently admitted are discharged. No new patients will be admitted. The city's hospitals are equipped to handle the current numbers," ITBP Director General SS Deswal said.
Also Read: Daily Covid-19 deaths fall below 100; no new fatality in 21 states, UTs
Inaugurated in July 5, 2020, it was serving as a treatment centre for those who are asymptomatic but cannot afford home isolation.
The centre had started as am emergency measure by the ITBP in July last year when the country, as well as the national capital, was reeling under the impact of Covid-19 pandemic. The world's largest Covid-19 case centre admitted patients referred by 11 hospitals in Delhi, including AIIMS, Safdarjung, Medanta and Max Hospital.
In November, the ITBP had announced increasing the capacity of Covid-19 beds from 2,000 to 3,000. These new beds were equipped with a proper supply of medical oxygen. The centre also has 75 dedicated ambulances.
The number of patients being treated at the centre during the peak of the infection was 2,000. But by December, as the number of Covid-19 patients declined in the national capital, the number of patients declined at the Sardar Patel centre too; in the same month, the number of patients at the centre dipped to 59.
The Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre is 1,700 feet long, 700 feet wide - roughly the size of 20 football fields - and has 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.
The Delhi government had provided administrative support, but the ITBP was operating the centre. Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas are also helping in its day-to-day functioning.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ITBP to close its Covid care centre, world's largest, within a week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trans-people welcome the decision for separate toilets, but need gender-neutral toilets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
How riots—and the pandemic—tore apart the lives of children of north-east Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi air quality remains poor today as well, AQI at 263
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Several Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers’ protest, traffic diverted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Multiple strands, piles of evidence: Inside the Delhi riots probe
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Then and now: At 5 Delhi riots hot spots, the memory remains
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi: It’s time for liquor policy to come of age
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Poor’ air in Delhi; IMD says mercury to hit 30°C again this week
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sisodia opens mega registration drive for over 1 million construction workers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court grants bail to man accused of raping US national after she refuses to pursue matter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi riots: AAP govt has disbursed over ₹26 crore as compensation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No whereabouts on the man who went missing during tractor rally, police tell HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
One more arrested in Red Fort violence case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi airport sets up more booths, deploys extra staff to test foreign flyers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox