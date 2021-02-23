Daily Covid-19 deaths fall below 100; no new fatality in 21 states, UTs
India reported 78 patients of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) succumbed in the last 24 hours, which has taken the country’s death toll to 156,463, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday. Out of the 78 new fatalities, 18 people died in Maharashtra, 16 in Kerala and 15 in Punjab, according to the health ministry’s data. Maharashtra has reported 51,806 deaths, Tamil Nadu 12,466, Karnataka 12,299, Delhi 10,901, West Bengal 10,251, Uttar Pradesh 8,716 and Andhra Pradesh has seen 7,167 fatalities since the pandemic started in the country.
According to the health ministry’s data, 21 states and Union territories have not reported any Covid-19 deaths between Monday and Tuesday morning. These are Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Sikkim, Tripura, Ladakh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
The Union health ministry has said that more than 70% of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities. "Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” the ministry said on its website.
India has recorded a steady decline in the number of daily new deaths and there have been less than 100 fatalities in the month of February so far.
India's reported 10,584 new Covid-19 cases, down from 14,199 on Monday morning and now the country’s tally stands at 11,016,434. According to the health ministry on Tuesday morning, there are 147,306 active cases of the coronavirus disease, lower than 150,055 reported on Monday morning. There has been an increase in the number of active cases of Covid-19, which the Centre has claimed is due to a spike in the number of daily infections in Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh.
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have been asked by the Centre to ramp up testing and monitor new strains of the infection after a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. The Centre has cautioned states about rising cases of the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-19 protocols and guidelines must be followed strictly to check the spread of the infection.
