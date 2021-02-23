Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to meet BMC officials amid spike in Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a review meeting with the officials of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday in view of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state as well as the capital city, news agency ANI reported.

In an address on Sunday, Thackeray had announced a fresh set of restrictions under which all religious, social and cultural programmes have been banned for the next few days. The chief minister also said that the state government will review the situation in the upcoming days and will take a decision on whether lockdown should be imposed. "Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you. It will all depend on the people of Maharashtra," he said during the address.

Over the last few days, Maharashtra has been witnessing an upsurge in Covid-19 cases. It had reported 6,971 cases on Sunday in the highest single-day count in nearly four months. Out of this 761 were reported from Mumbai city as it continues to be the worst-hit. However, after registering more than 6,000 Covid-19 cases for three days in a row, Maharashtra reported a dip in the number of daily infection on Monday as 5,210 people contracted the virus.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region including Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan-Dombivli, reported no new fatalities in the span of 24 hours, as per the daily health bulletin. Before this, it has seen a bulk of the state's fatalities.

As of Monday evening, the state has 21,06,094 total cases and the death toll stands at 51,806. The states recovery rate is 94.96 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.46 per cent, the health department said.

Experts and government officials have attributed the resurgence of Covid-19 to the laxity shown by people of the state after relaxations in the Covid-19 restrictions and the reopening of social activities.

A week-long lockdown has already been imposed in Amravati which is among the worst-affected districts in Maharashtra. During this, all non-essential activities are ordered to remain closed.

Apart from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Punjab are also seeing a resurgence of the virus prompting authorities to rush to contain the outbreak as fears of Covid-19 second wave looms.





