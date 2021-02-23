Travel restrictions, ban on gatherings and more: How states are stepping up as Covid-19 cases rise

Several states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, have reimposed partial restrictions and warned of a lockdown if people continue to flout safety protocols related to Covid-19 amid fear of a second wave of infections. Some state governments have also said they will screen visitors from high-risk areas. The Centre has cautioned states about rising cases of the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-19 protocols and guidelines must be followed strictly to check the spread of the infection.

Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have been asked by the Centre to ramp up testing and monitor new strains of the coronavirus after a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.

India recorded 10,584 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 78 deaths in the last 24 hours, which have taken the country’s tally to 11,016,434, according to the Union ministry of health and family welfare on Tuesday.

Here's what states are doing to contain the further spread of the coronavirus disease:

Maharashtra

The worst-hit state in the country, which is witnessing a surge in infections, has imposed a one-week lockdown in Amravati and night curbs in Pune. The Maharashtra government has issued clampdown orders in Mumbai, Nagpur, Pimpri Chinchwad, Nashik, Aurangabad, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldhana. It has also asked people to strictly follow Covid-19 norms, including wearing masks and maintaining social distancing. All religious, social and political gatherings have been prohibited in the state and political protests have also been stopped temporarily.

Also read | Thackeray to meet BMC officials amid spike in Covid cases

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has warned of a stricter lockdown amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

Rajasthan

The Rajasthan government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Jodhpur till March 21. The gathering of four and more people has been prohibited in public places in the city and for public gatherings such as marriages, only 100 people will be allowed in Jodhpur city limits. Essential services and schools and colleges will, however, stay open.

Karnataka

The Karnataka government has reinstated stricter control of transit passengers from Kerala in view of increasing Covid-19 positive cases. Authorities sealed many roads, including national highways, and restricted entry only for those with Covid-19 negative certificates. The Dakshina Kannada authorities sealed all borders from Monda, except four to cross over, PTI reported.

According to Karnataka officials at the borders, those who wish to enter the state have to produce Covid-19 negative certificate through an RT-PCR test taken 72 hours before travelling. Health and police personnel are on duty at the four borders of Talapady in Mangalore taluk, Saradka in Bantwal, Nettanige-Mudnuru in Puttur taluk and Jalsoor in Sullia, to verify and allow people's entry into Karnataka.

Also read | Bengaluru apartment sealed; Karnataka ups vigil as Covid cases rise in Kerala

Kalaburagi district administration has issued a travel advisory for Maharashtra. Five check posts have been set up at the Karnataka-Maharastra border in the district. Travellers from Maharashtra, who enter Karnataka through the border at Afzalpura and Aland have to submit an RT-PCR negative test.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu on Monday said surveillance in districts bordering Kerala has been intensified and it has been made mandatory for all returnees by flight to compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test.

The state’s health secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan expressed concern over non-compliance by people, including those who gather for political rallies and appealed to them not to lower the guard as five states in India have recorded an increase in cases. "Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing should strictly be followed. It was noticed during certain political meetings that the cadres did not wear face masks or follow social distancing. Such an offhand attitude could lead to unpleasant consequences," he said, according to PTI.

Apart from surveillance camps, thermal screening will be carried out in the border districts and cluster testing will be done in Chennai, Coimbatore and Chengalpattu districts, Radhakrishnan said. All the passengers arriving by flight should have RT-PCR negative certificates. "Passengers from the UK, Brazil and South Africa will be subjected to TR-PCR test upon arrival," Radhakrishnan said.

Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat

These states have also sounded a high alert across all adjoining districts and will also conduct thermal scanning of all those travelling from the high-risk state of Maharashtra.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON