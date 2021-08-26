Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Protest is not conspiracy, Saifi’s lawyer tells court

Saifi, along with several others, has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly conspiring to orchestrate the February 2020 riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.
Seeking bail in the larger conspiracy case related to the north-east Delhi riots, rights activist Khalid Saifi on Wednesday told a Delhi court that he has every right to protest and does not owe an explanation to anyone in the country for participating in the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment ) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Senior advocate Rebecca John, appearing for Saifi, a member of “United Against Hate”, told additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat that “merely protesting” is not indicative that he was a part of a conspiracy.

“If I and others like me feel that CAA and NRC are unjust, I have every right to protest. This is not indicative of any conspiracy,” John said.

“Saifi protested against the CAA and NRC as did I and many others in this room. It does not make any one of us culpable. It is a vibrant democracy. Was there an incitement to violence?,” she contended.

John said the prosecution needs to be reminded about the constitutional right to protest.

The matter would be next heard on September 9.

According to his counsel, Saifi was arraigned as an accused in three cases related to the riots, of which he has been granted bail in two.

In November 2020, the district court, while granting Saifi bail in one of the riot cases, said charge-sheeting him over insignificant material was a total “non-application of mind” by the Delhi Police.

Besides Saifi, former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid, and JNU students Natasha Narwal and Devangana Kalita, Jamia coordination committee members Safoora Zargar, former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and several others have also been booked in the larger conspiracy case.

