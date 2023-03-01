‘Jailed for making India proud’: Kejriwal slams Centre over Sisodia's arrest

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party over the arrest of his party colleague Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. “Two people who brought laurels to India have been jailed by PM. Excise Policy just an excuse, there was no scam. PM wanted to stop good work in Delhi..Manish Sisodia was arrested as he did good work in education, Satyendar Jain was arrested as he did good work in health”, Kejriwal said in his first address after Sisodia and another jailed minister Satyendar Jain resigned.ALSO READ: Kejriwal holds meet with AAP MLAs, councillors after Sisodia, Jain resignations“If Manish Sisodia joins BJP today, won't he be released tomorrow? All cases will be withdrawn. If Satyendar Jain joins BJP today, all cases will be withdrawn & he'd be released from jail tomorrow. Issue isn't corruption but to stop work & send CBI-ED after opposition”, he added. Assuring that the Delhi government's work will not stop, Kejriwal said that Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi, who have been recommended for inclusion in the council of ministers, will carry forward the legacy. Sisodia, who served as the deputy chief minister and held 18 out of 33 portfolios in the Delhi government, resigned after being remanded to CBI custody in connection with the case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi excise policy.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)

“It has been decided that AAP will do door-to-door campaigning & go to every house, speak to every person. We'll explain to them how PM is going to the extreme like Indira Gandhi did once...People will give an answer, they're watching everything and are angry”, Kejriwal said.

