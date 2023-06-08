Jaishankar begins two-day BJP outreach in west Delhi

External affairs minister S Jaishankar began his two-day outreach programme in the Capital on Thursday as part of the Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) month-long campaign to highlight achievements of the Narendra Modi-led central government in the last nine years.

External affairs minister S Jaishankar during his visit to Guru Arjan Dev Ji gurudwara, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI)

The Union minister met a group of students in west Delhi’s Basai Darapur who were brought home safe from war-torn Ukraine by the central government last year. “The students thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi government for their safe evacuation from Ukraine and for providing education facilities thereafter,” said Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor.

Jaishankar also visited Gurudwara Guru Arjun Dev in west Delhi’s New Mahavir Nagar where he offered prayers. In New Mahavir Nagar, he also met Sikh families who migrated from Kabul, Afghanistan in 2021.

Amid a series of meetings as part of the outreach, the Union minister also met the family of 1984 anti-Sikh riots victim Ganga Kaur at Tilak Vihar and discussed the achievements of the Modi government with residents. He handed them booklets on the achievements of the Modi government and sought their support for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in 2024.

Jaishankar was accompanied by West Delhi MP Parvesh Saheb Singh and Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva.

“The minister also attended a meeting of social media influencers organised by the BJP at Janakpuri and discussed the impact of social media. The minister asked them to use their influence to convey to people the achievements of the Modi government as well as the growing global popularity of India,” Kapoor said.

In the next part of his outreach plan, Jaishankar is scheduled to conduct similar events in south and central Delhi on Friday.