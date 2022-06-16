Jama Masjid protest: 72-year-old ‘repeat offender’ bound down, says Delhi Police
- Police clarified that the elderly man, identified as Anwaruddin from Bazar Matia Mahal, has not been arrested but bound down, which means that he was “bound by the law to remain present before the investigating team whenever it required him in the case”.
The Delhi Police on Wednesday said they have “bound down” a 72-year-old man in connection with the protest outside the Jama Masjid in Old Delhi last Friday, demanding the arrest of suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal for making derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad.
“The legal action against him was taken for mobilising people for the demonstration. He was previously involved in 10 crimes, including three of rioting, and was earlier a registered habitual offender of the Jama Masjid police station precincts,” deputy commissioner of police (central) Shweta Chauhan said.
Police clarified that the elderly man, identified as Anwaruddin from Bazar Matia Mahal, has not been arrested but bound down, which means that he was “bound by the law to remain present before the investigating team whenever it required him in the case”. Also, he shall not be allowed to leave the city/country without informing the investigating team, a police officer said, asking not to be named.
On Sunday, the police had announced the arrest of two persons – Mohammad Nadeem,43, a resident of Jama Masjid, and Faheem Khan, 37, a resident of Turkman Gate, in connection with Friday’s protest. While Nadeem is a vendor, Khan works as an electrician. The police said apart from the two, four more people have been identified.
DCP Chauhan said the 72-year-old man is accused of forcibly making shopkeepers of Motor Market Jama Masjid close their shops in support of the protest on June 10, following the Friday namaz, without seeking due permission from the administration or the police.
On Friday, following the protest, the police had registered a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, as the protest, on the steps of the 17th century mosque, was held without permission. Section 153A (promoting communal disharmony in the area) was later added to the FIR, the police said.
