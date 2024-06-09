JEE-Advanced list out, top two from Delhi zone

The results of the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced were announced on Sunday, with the top two spots being secured by students from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi zone. Ved Lahoti bagged the top rank by securing 355 out of 360 marks, the highest ever, officials aware of the matter said. Ved Lahoti bagged the top rank by securing 355 out of 360 marks, the highest ever, officials aware of the matter said. (SOURCED)

Aditya (who goes by single name), who is a resident of Delhi, clinched the second position by scoring 346 out of 360 marks, according to IIT-Madras, which conducted the exam this time.

A total of 48,248 candidates have qualified the exam to get admission to the IITs this year.

Ved Lahoti, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, completed his coaching for the JEE exams from Kota in Rajasthan. He got 119th rank in the JEE mains exam held earlier this year, and later scored AIR (all-India rank)-1 in JEE Advanced.

Speaking to HT about his future plans, Lahoti said that he is planning to take up his preferred course of computer science at IIT-Bombay. “I would like to explore the computer science field further before opting for higher studies,” he added.

Lahoti said that he followed a 14-hour daily schedule to prepare for the JEE Advanced exams. “My day usually started at 6am. I used to go to the classes, and after coming back I revised the lessons taught in the class,” he said.

“After completing my homework, I used to self-study, take an hour-long break and then go to bed by 10pm,” he said, adding that he never missed out on his eight-hour sleep.

Expressing gratitude towards his parents and teachers, Lahoti said, “My parents played a very crucial role in shaping my success. I am thankful to them as well as my teachers.” Talking about his hobbies, he expressed his interest in watching and playing cricket and chess. “I also find joy in reading,” he added.

Lahoti’s father, Yogesh Lahoti, works as a construction manager in a private company, and his mother, Jaya Lahoti, is a homemaker.

A total of 180,200 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2024 held on May 20, out of which 48,248 aspirants have qualified. Out of the total number of qualified candidates, 7,964 are female.

Dwija Dharameshkumar Patel (AIR-7) from the IIT-Bombay zone has topped among the among the female candidates with a score of 332 marks in JEE Advanced.

Aditya’s father, Pawan Kumar, told HT that he completed his schooling from Darbari Lal DAV Model school at Pitampura in New Delhi. He scored AIR 2 in the JEE Advanced exams, and is in Malaysia right now to represent India in the final stage of Asian Physics Olympiad, Kumar added.

He said that Aditya plans to choose computer science course at either IIT-Delhi or IIT-Bombay, which will be decided after he returns to India. He has a key interest in physics, Kumar said.

When asked about his son’s future plans, Kumar said, “Aditya will probably go to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology for research purposes and higher studies after completing his undergraduate course.” He added that his son would dedicate his education and research in building the country’s future.

Previously, Aditya has also won many medals in various international Olympiads representing India in Japan, Mongolia and Dubai, Kumar added.

Among the other achievers from the National Capital Region include Bhavya Tiwari from Noida and Kanav Choudhary from Ghaziabad. Tiwari secured AIR-19 in the JEE Advanced and obtained 323 out of 360 marks, and after scoring 311, Choudhary got AIR-56.