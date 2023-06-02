Jharkhand CM backs AAP over Delhi services ordinance

Describing the Centre’s ordinance on giving control of bureaucracy in Delhi to the lieutenant governor as an attack on democracy, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Friday pledged support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in opposing the government when it tables a Bill in the Parliament to replace the ordinance. “The Centre’s attack on democracy is a matter of serious concern and we support the AAP,” Soren said after Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal met him in the Jharkhand capital. Kejriwal’s Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann was also present in the meeting.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren during a joint press conference, in Ranchi on Friday. (ANI)

Kejriwal has been meeting opposition leaders to shore up support against the against the Union government’s May 19 ordinance that allowed it control over Delhi’s bureaucracy,effectively nullifying an order by a Constitution bench of the Supreme Court just days earlier.

Kejirwal has already met West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav. The Congress, however, is yet to decide on its stance. Some state units in the Congress have opposed extending support to the AAP. “JMM will support AAP. The Centre is creating a crisis and is preventing the duly elected government from functioning independently,” Kejriwal said.

“Despite the Supreme Court verdict in favour of the AAP government, the Centre brought the ordinance,” Kejriwal said.

He likened the “movement” against the ordinance to the fight for Independence, and said, “This ordinance should be collectively defeated in Parliament as it is undemocratic, against the federal structure and unconstitutional.” He added, “We will not allow to suppress democratic rights of people.” Keriwal and Mann arrived on a special flight from Chennai around 9pm on Thursday accompanied by AAP Rajya Sabha MPs Raghav Chadha and Sanjay Singh and Delhi minister Atishi.

