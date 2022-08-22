JNU: ABVP-led students clash with security over fellowship funds, several hit

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 22, 2022 06:08 PM IST

ABVP members blamed the administration for provocation and assault and said the security guards had attacked the students seeking the release of research fellowships at the behest of the JNU administration.

Reported by Sadia Akhtar | Written by Sohini Goswami

Clashes broke out on the campus of Jawarharlal Nehru University (JNU) in Delhi on Monday between a student group, led by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, and security staff when the former was demanding release of scholarship funds.

Taking to Twitter, the right wing student group said the security staff did not spare girls and those with special needs. “Many students have been seriously injured and the fellowship section is red with students blood,” the ABVP said in a tweet.

