Decomposed body found on JNU campus, inquiry underway

A highly decomposed body of a man was reportedly found hanging from a tree in the jungle of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the Delhi Police said on Friday. The man, whose body was yet to be identified, could be aged between 40-45 years.

Police were informed about the body around 6.30 pm. According to inputs shared by news agency ANI, police said an inquiry had been initiated. The crime and forensic teams were called to the spot for examination. An inquest proceeding had been initiated, officers said.

The man may have died a few days ago, according to officers.

A PTI report quoting sources from the university said the body may not be of someone from JNU. "The body was found in the jungle near Yamuna Hostel. A couple of students had gone for a walk in the jungle where they sensed a foul smell and alerted the authorities."

