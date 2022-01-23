Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

JNU molestation case: Delhi Police nab accused from Munirka

The accused, Akshay, is not a JNU student, said Gaurav Sharma, DCP, southwest district.
JNU administrative building.(HT file/Image used only for representation)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 10:25 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Delhi Police said on Sunday it has arrested a person for allegedly molesting a PhD scholar of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in an incident which took place on the university's campus on January 17. The accused, it said, is not a JNU student.

“He also ran away with the scholar's mobile phone, it was recovered by the police. We tracked down the accused, Akshay, in Munirka. Over 60 personnel worked on the case,” Gaurav Sharma, DCP, southwest district, informed the media.

 

Giving further details, Sharma said the man managed to enter the campus as previously, he used to go there for ticketing work. Identifying him as resident of Pargana, West Bengal, the officer said Akshay currently does mobile repairing work at Bhikaji Cama Place.

“That evening, he consumed alcohol with the shop owner. After this, he went to JNU. At 11:45pm, when the scholar was jogging inside the campus, he allegedly molested her, and fled after she raised an alarm,” Sharma explained.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Aishe Ghosh, the JNU student union (JNUSU) president, criticised the police for its failure to arrest make an arrest in the case. “It's been more than 100 hours and yet no arrest of the culprits involved in the JNU attempt to rape case. Has safety of women now become a myth within campus space? Why is an attempt to rape been normalised by the administration and police?” Ghosh tweeted.

 

Following the incident, a case was registered at the Vasant Kunj north police station. On Saturday, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the university registrar, seeking details of action taken on the issue.

