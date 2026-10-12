John Brittas alleges assault by police during detention in CP

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas on Sunday alleged that Delhi Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel assaulted him while detaining him in Connaught Place. He sought an independent and court-supervised investigation into the incident.

Police personnel detain CPI (M) MP John Brittas in Connaught Place area on Sunday. (PTI)

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Brittas was detained at 12.57pm near F Block in Connaught Place, while talking to journalists during protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Hindustan Times reporters also witnessed the detention.

“What the Delhi Police is doing is wrong. The Supreme Court has said that... Students are being thrashed.... This 163 BNSS should be lifted. It’s the capital of the country” he said before security personnel detained him.

HT saw at least four personnel hold him by his hands and feet and drag him away.

In a letter to Chief Justice of India, Brittas said he had reached Connaught Place area after learning that youth activists were being assaulted and detained. He alleged that police personnel dragged him for about 50 metres despite him repeatedly identifying himself as a sitting Rajya Sabha member.

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{{^usCountry}} He further alleged that police personnel carried him to a police vehicle and assaulted him inside. According to his letter, he was pinned to a seat and the assault continued even after he identified himself as an MP. He was later left on the roadside, where he continued to experience pain and discomfort, he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He further alleged that police personnel carried him to a police vehicle and assaulted him inside. According to his letter, he was pinned to a seat and the assault continued even after he identified himself as an MP. He was later left on the roadside, where he continued to experience pain and discomfort, he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Brittas said a young man from Jharkhand had witnessed the incident and helped him. He also alleged that the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) was aware of the assault and that his release followed instructions by the DCP over a call.

“Six CRPF personnel pushed and pinned me down to the seat. I became breathless. The DCP called me. He asked me to hand over the phone to the personnel with me and said I should be released immediately. He threatened to suspend them if they did not follow his orders. Only then was I released. This is my state despite being an MP,” Brittas said after detention.

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The MP said the incident took place within hours of the Supreme Court issuing directions on handling of protests, including safeguards for peaceful and unarmed persons. He sought a judicial examination of whether the directions and constitutional safeguards had been followed.

In his letter, Brittas requested an independent probe by a special investigation team comprising officers unconnected with the Delhi Police and CRPF personnel involved, or by another agency deemed appropriate by the court.

He also sought preservation of video recordings, CCTV footage, vehicle details, deployment and movement records, duty rosters, orders, wireless logs and control-room records related to his detention and release.

Brittas urged the court to ensure that the identity and statement of the Jharkhand witness were recorded promptly and that journalists, bystanders and other witnesses were protected from intimidation or retaliation. He also sought an investigation into the role of supervisory officers and a time-bound status report before the court.