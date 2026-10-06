Journalists must carry valid IDs at protests: Delhi Police

Amid ongoing protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, the Delhi Police on Monday directed mediapersons to carry valid ID cards and not “obstruct” police operations while reporting demonstrations in the Capital. The move comes after a female journalist accused ACP Vivek Bhagat of sexually harassing her during a protest on Saturday (Hindustan Times)

The advisory followed a meeting of senior police officers regarding the accreditation process for mediapersons and their distinction from “content creators”.

The guidelines, shared by Delhi Police spokesperson, state: “They (journalists) should keep their identification cards visibly displayed at all times to facilitate identification by law enforcement agencies present at the site. They should also ensure that their presence or activities do not obstruct police operations or the movement of law enforcement personnel”

The move comes after a female journalist accused ACP (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat of sexually harassing her during a protest on Saturday. She and other journalists staged a day-long protest outside the Parliament Street police station demanding an FIR. They were dispersed.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said they received three complaints from three female journalists and transferred them to the Crime Branch for an impartial probe. However, they have now formed guidelines for the media to follow during gatherings and protests.

The meeting was attended by special commissioners, officers from the Delhi Police Commissioner’s office, and other top officers who discussed challenges faced by Delhi Police.