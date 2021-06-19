Just a call away! DU’s tele counselling helplines ring for students

After the second wave of Covid-19 brought the Capital to its knees, the Delhi University authorities realised how hard it was for the youngsters battling grief due to loss of their close ones, as well as encountering anxiety and uncertainties about their future. This spiralled the idea of introducing tele-counselling, for which teams at various levels have been set up to help the students handle doubts regarding future course of action, examination, Covid trauma, and even admission queries.

While providing mental support to the students during these difficult times, five colleges — namely University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) and South Campus (UDSC), Gargi College, Maitreyi College, Miranda House and Janki Devi Memorial College — have been roped in to provide support via 28 helpline numbers, along with the Department of Clinical Psychology at Institute of Human Behaviour & Allied Sciences (IHBAS), in Delhi. “The helpline numbers (such as 9821067319, 9625242713, 8800185949) of multiple faculty members are given for different days and times, in different colleges. The responsibility to address varied student concerns has been divided among us; some are dealing with Covid-19 issues that students may have, while others are addressing examination concerns, result anxiety and more. Students are calling up to ask about whether there will be another round of exams for those who are unable to clear this semester. We are all trying our best to provide all the support that they need in troubled times like these,” says Rachna Jain, a faculty member at Maitreyi College.

College professors who have volunteered to help the students say they are inundated with calls of students who are burdened with grief amid the pandemic. I’ve had my students call me to discuss family issues, relationship concerns and if they are stressed amid ongoing exams,” explains Indu Soni, a faculty at Janki Devi Memorial College. She adds: “We try to provide some relief to them since many students have lost their loved ones. If we feel the student needs additional support, we help connect them to the college counsellor as well as provide resources for any other need that they may have.”

And the calls aren’t restricted to students of the colleges involved. The tele-counselling initiative is providing help to students across the university. Dr Meghna B Thakur, a faculty member at Bombay University, who has been asked to provide counselling by Miranda House, says, “I had given a few talks at the college, and was requested to help students as well as non-teaching staff at the university. I agreed to it because this is the bare minimum I can do to support youngsters who are witnessing unprecedented circumstances, which is testing them emotionally. Whether in Mumbai or Delhi, students are students, and many have been calling to express their concerns and voice their thoughts. Some are anxious about their results and future prospects.” She expresses concern, adding, “Such initiatives are the need of the hour across India because youngsters need all the emotional and psychological support they can get.”

