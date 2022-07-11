Kanwar Yatra returns: Safety meets spirituality and swag

After a two-year gap due to the pandemic, the city is gearing up for the return of the annual Kanwar Yatra from July 14. With the launch of a registration system set up by the Delhi Police to help pilgrims enlist themselves for the journey, the focus this year is on safety amid the enthusiasm of a comeback.

Excited to be back on the road, Mohan, a kanwar from Gurugram, says, “The registration is a very good initiative, and I will definitely register myself. This makes me feel a bit safer now that we have fewer number of pilgrims this year. Covid ki wajah se log kam ho gaye; kaafi logon ko financially bhi dikkat hui hai.”

Kanwar Yatra begins from July 14, and Delhi Police has set-up a registration system to help the pilgrims enlist themselves. (Photo: Sakib Ali/HT)

Phool Singh, another pilgrim from Delhi, feels the registration will help them stay safe during their elaborate plans for the journey. “Main register zaroor karoonga iss website pe jaane se pehle. We are setting out on the 15th and hope to reach Haridwar by the 16th. After that, we plan to visit Neelkanth (temple in Rishikesh). We will hum songs of devotion to keep us motivated to complete the journey,” he adds.

Pilgrims are also ensuring their safety by encouraging everyone in their teams to keep their Covid-19 vaccinations up-to-date. “Logon mein iss saal utsah bahut hai. We have 30-45 people in our team and we are all fully vaccinated. We will also follow all Covid-19 precautions on the road,” says 47-year-old Mukesh Saini, a kanwar and DJ from Shri Shiv Seva Samiti.

