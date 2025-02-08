Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar and Rajinder Nagar election results | Live updates

Live

Live updates on election results for Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar and Rajinder Nagar seats in Delhi. Track vote counting trends announced by the Election Commission for these seats in the Delhi assembly elections.

Vishesh Ravi (AAP), Dushyant Kr Gautam (BJP), and Rahul Dhanak (Congress) are the candidates in the Karol Bagh constituency.

The Election Commission is announcing results for Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar and Rajinder Nagar seats in Delhi today. These assembly seats are part of the 70 constituencies in Delhi for which the vote count is being revealed today. Voting for the Delhi assembly elections was held on 5 February in a single phase. The 2025 assembly election results come against the backdrop of multiple political upheavals in the state. In the previous assembly elections in 2020, the AAP won an overwhelming majority. The AAP bagged 62 of the 70 seats and the rest were won by the BJP. This time around, the BJP is hoping to capitalise on an anti-incumbency sentiment against the AAP, which has been in power for ten years. The BJP has stepped up its attack on AAP for allegedly failing to deliver and allegedly getting involved in corruption, with a major focus on the now-withdrawn Delhi excise policy case in which Arvind Kejriwal and his close aide Manish Sisodia were jailed an necessitated Atishi stepping in as chief minister. The AAP’s counter has been to talk up its welfare schemes, with a special focus on its ‘governance model'. The Congress, which fought the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with AAP, is contesting separately in the 2025 elections. The party has not been recticent in criticising its erstwhile ally AAP and is hoping for a turnaround in its fortunes in Delhi. Today’s election results, which you can track using this automated live blog, will reveal how voters in the assembly seats of Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar , Rajinder Nagar and the rest of the state view these political developments....Read More