Kejriwal announces 7,000 bonus for 80,000 Delhi govt employees ahead of Diwali

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a ₹7000 one-time bonus for Group B and Group C government employees in wake of the festive month. Kejriwal said that the decision will cover around 80,000 employees and the government will be spending around ₹56 crores on payment of this one time bonus.

“Only due to their hard work, we have been able to turn Delhi into a city of aspirations of people of Delhi. The Delhi government will provide ₹7,000 bonus to Group B non gazette and Group C employees. There are around 80,000 such employees. It will lead to an expense of ₹56 crore,” Kejriwal said in a video message.

He added that the move will add to festive cheer among the families of government employees. “As a government, we have tried to take all steps to improve the lives of people of Delhi. These efforts will continue. I wish all the employees well ahead of the Diwali festival,” he added.

Kejriwal posted on social medial platform X (formerly twitter): “All the employees of Delhi government are my family. In this festive month, we are giving a bonus of ₹7000 to Group B and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Happy Diwali in advance to all the employees and their families.”

