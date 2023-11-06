Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Delhi News / Kejriwal announces 7,000 bonus for 80,000 Delhi govt employees ahead of Diwali

Kejriwal announces 7,000 bonus for 80,000 Delhi govt employees ahead of Diwali

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 06, 2023 12:33 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal said the government has been able to turn Delhi into a city of aspirations of people only due to the hard work of its employees

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced a 7000 one-time bonus for Group B and Group C government employees in wake of the festive month. Kejriwal said that the decision will cover around 80,000 employees and the government will be spending around 56 crores on payment of this one time bonus.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

“Only due to their hard work, we have been able to turn Delhi into a city of aspirations of people of Delhi. The Delhi government will provide 7,000 bonus to Group B non gazette and Group C employees. There are around 80,000 such employees. It will lead to an expense of 56 crore,” Kejriwal said in a video message.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He added that the move will add to festive cheer among the families of government employees. “As a government, we have tried to take all steps to improve the lives of people of Delhi. These efforts will continue. I wish all the employees well ahead of the Diwali festival,” he added.

Kejriwal posted on social medial platform X (formerly twitter): “All the employees of Delhi government are my family. In this festive month, we are giving a bonus of 7000 to Group B and Group C employees of Delhi Government. Happy Diwali in advance to all the employees and their families.”

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal bonus group c group b
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP