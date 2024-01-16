Kejriwal attends ‘Sundar Kand’ recitation ahead of Ram temple consecration. BJP slams Delhi CM

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday hit out at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who attended ‘Sundar Kand' recitation organised by the Aam Aadmi Party at a temple in Delhi. "Sundar Kand" is one of the chapters in the Ramayana devoted to Lord Hanuman.



Video shared by news agency ANI showed Kerjiwal along with his wife Sunita attending the ‘Sundar Kand’ recitation in Rohini area of the capital. The ‘Sundar Kand’ recitation began on Tuesday at all 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi.



Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj had announced that the recitation will be held every Tuesday at the zonal level, on every second and last Tuesday of the month at the ward level and every first Tuesday of the month at the assembly constituency level.



It is not the first time when the AAP has asserted its religious leanings in a bid to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita Kejriwal joins Sunderkand path at Prachin Balaji Mandir in Rohini, in New Delhi.(Sanjeev Verma/HT photo)

During his Dussehra address last year, Kejriwal had said that Lord Ram was the ideal for his party and the Delhi government was trying to serve the people taking inspiration from the ideals of "Ram Rajya".

In 2022, the chief minister suggested printing images of Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesh on currency notes to boost the economy.

‘Political compulsion’, says BJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at the Delhi chief minister over his ‘Sundar Kand’ recital, calling it a political compulsion.

“This is the same Arvind Kejriwal who said that his maternal grandmother has said that the (Ram) Temple should not be built there (in Ayodhya) if there was a mosque there. This is the same Kejriwal whose Deputy CM Manish Sisodia questioned the construction of the (Ram) temple (in Ayodhya). It (organising 'Sundarkand Paths' in Delhi) is their political compulsion now,” BJP leader RP Singh told PTI.

“Arvind Kejriwal is the same person who said that Ram Mandir shouldn't be built here. Those who were once not in favour of Ram Mandir, today they are attending Sundarkand Path,” Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi was quoted by PTI as saying.